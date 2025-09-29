New Book Equips Retail Leaders to Harness AI for Measurable Impact Retail

AI for Retail Success book

Retail Trailblazers Linda Johansen-James and Sharon Gee Launch Definitive Guide on AI Integration Across Store Operations, Sales, and Loyalty

AI for Retail Success provides a clear, practical playbook to apply AI where it matters most: sales, loyalty, and profit.” — Julia Hare

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence redefines the future of retail, industry veterans Linda Johansen-James and Sharon Gee have co-authored a transformative new book, AI for Retail Success: Your AI Guidebook to Driving Sales, Enhancing Customer Loyalty & Optimizing Your Store. This essential guide delivers strategic, results-driven insight into how retailers of all sizes can adopt AI technologies to elevate performance across sales, marketing, operations, and customer experience.

Backed by real-world case studies and enterprise-tested strategies, AI for Retail Success goes beyond buzzwords—offering retailers a roadmap to unlock new efficiencies, enhance loyalty, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“Retailers are no longer asking if they should use AI—but how,” said Linda Johansen-James, Founder of International Retail Group and a global leader in retail innovation. “This book breaks down the path forward, aligning AI with business objectives in a way that drives action—not confusion.”

“AI isn’t just for tech giants. It’s the new competitive advantage for every retail leader,” added Sharon Gee, AI strategist and founder of Circle Dot Marketing. “We wrote this to empower executives and operators to lead with confidence, supported by data, not guesswork.”

Key Themes Covered in the Book:

• Turning AI into a profit center through smarter pricing, dynamic merchandising, and predictive inventory

• Elevating customer engagement with personalization, automation, and real-time support

• Strengthening workforce performance with AI-enhanced training, scheduling, and operations

• Implementing AI ethically and responsibly with governance frameworks

• Building momentum with executive buy-in, pilot programs, and scalable rollouts

“AI for Retail Success provides a clear, practical playbook to apply AI where it matters most: sales, loyalty, and profit. Every retailer knows Q4 is make-or-break, and this book gives leaders the frameworks and real-world case studies to act now,” reviewed Julia Hare, Editor-in-Chief & Cofounder at RETHINK Retail.

The book includes insights from the field and frameworks used by top-performing brands like Walmart, Levi’s, The Fresh Market, and Bella Mode—a boutique fashion retailer featured as a case study throughout the book.

About the Authors:

Linda Johansen-James is the Founder and CEO of International Retail Group, LLC, a boutique retail consulting firm that helps brands launch and scale in physical retail. With over 20 years of experience leading in-store programs across North America, Australia, and New Zealand, she has driven more than $1.7 billion in revenue and managed 600+ locations. Known as "The Billion Dollar Brand Maker," Linda is also a seasoned speaker and advisor focused on guiding brands through retail innovation, growth, and the adoption of emerging technologies like AI.

Sharon Gee is an AI and marketing strategist, founder of Circle Dot Marketing, LLC and publisher at NaniKokua.com. With two decades of executive experience in sales, marketing, and national accounts, Sharon has partnered with dozens of global manufacturers to help position their products for success with major retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace, and Amazon. She is also the author of over 40 published books spanning AI, business strategy, and fiction—blending insight with storytelling to help companies navigate today’s evolving retail landscape. Sharon specializes in helping organizations translate AI potential into practical, revenue-generating strategies.

The authors will be sharing the book at a major retail industry event on October 2 and 3 at SCMM in Istanbul, Turkey where Johansen-James will meet with top executives to discuss future-forward retail strategies and AI-driven growth.

Availability

AI for Retail Success: Your Guidebook to Driving Sales, Enhancing Customer Loyalty & Optimizing Your Store is now available on Amazon in both paperback, hard cover, and Kindle formats. https://a.co/d/bzeRybk

