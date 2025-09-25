LevTech, The Pro's Choice Wins 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Award: Recognized for Excellence in Innovation and Performance

Mag Dog 8 on Conduit

LevTech’s Mag Dog 8 Conduit Bending Level wins 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Award for innovation, precision, and professional-grade performance.

At LevTech, every tool is designed with the professional in mind. The Mag Dog 8 reflects our dedication to innovation, performance, and reliability on the jobsite.” — Mark Silberberg, Director of Research & Product Development, LevTech LLC

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LevTech, LLC a leading innovator in Pro Level Industry, is proud to announce that its Mag Dog 8 – Conduit Bending Level has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Award (PTIA) in recognition of its groundbreaking design and exceptional performance. This marks the 13th year of the annual PTIA, a competitive event that highlights the best tools and products across the professional trade and DIY industries.The 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Awards saw nearly 400 entries from almost 100 top-tier brands in more than a dozen categories. These entries were carefully reviewed and evaluated by a panel of experts, professionals, and industry veterans, making the competition fierce and the selection of winners a testament to the outstanding quality and innovation within the industry.The PTIA judges had the following to say about the Mag Dog 8 – Conduit Bending Level.“The LevTech Mag Dog 8 Conduit Bending Level has so many innovative features that it’s difficult to list them all. For such a small tool, you get field-replaceable vials, rare-earth magnets, and a product made from CNC-machined billet aluminum. It even comes with a lifetime warranty. If you’re starting out bending conduit, adding the Mag Dog 8 could be one of the best decisions you ever make.”"The Pro Tool Innovation Awards exist to honor the best of the best," said Clint DeBoer, General Manager for the PTIA. “We are thrilled to see the level of innovation this year, especially with so much stiff competition. This awards program continues to showcase the cutting edge of product development, and each winner truly exemplifies what the awards stand for.”The Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) recognize the very best tools, equipment, and technology in the professional trade industries. Now in its 13th year, the PTIA celebrates innovations in design, usability, and performance across a broad spectrum of categories, including power tools, hand tools, outdoor products, and more. Each year, a panel of industry experts and professionals selects the winners based on an in-depth evaluation of what makes these products innovative in their respective fields. The 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Award winners represent companies and products that are shaping the construction, landscaping, automotive, and manufacturing industries.Reflecting on this year’s Pro Tool Innovation Awards, Kenny Koehler, Editor-in-Chief for Pro Tool Reviews, added, “The competition for these awards is always fierce, and this year’s entries were no exception. We are proud to highlight the tools and products that elevate performance, enhance user experience, and redefine industry standards. Winning a Pro Tool Innovation Award is a true mark of excellence in an ever-evolving industry.”In 2025, top innovators saw continued innovation made possible by better battery and motor technology. We even witnessed new hybrid technology making its way into the outdoor power equipment market. Each year, product managers continue to stretch to meet the demand for better, safer, and more capable tools, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the Pro Tool Innovation Awards.Visit protoolinnovationawards.com for more about the Pro Tool Innovation Awards.Show Off Your Pro Tool Innovation Award Online #toolinnovationawardsWebsite: protoolinnovationawards.comInstagram: @toolinnovationawardsTwitter: @toolinnovationsFacebook: www.facebook.com/toolinnovationawards About the Pro Tool Innovation AwardsThe annual Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) began in 2013 and are judged by a panel of professional tradesmen and trade media representatives in the electrical, plumbing, MRO, and concrete fields, as well as landscaping professionals, general contractors, mechanics, and builders. The Pro Tool Innovation Awards seek to discover and recognize the most innovative tools, accessories, and products across a wide variety of industries and categories. Learn more at protoolinnovationawards.com

