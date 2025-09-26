G&B Oyster Bar to Host 8th Annual Oyster Fest

Guests cheer as competitors in an oyster-eating contest dive into plates of oysters at Oyster Fest.

G&B Oyster Bar's 8th Annual Oyster Fest is October 3rd in Fort Lauderdale, featuring oysters, food stations, a Funky Buddha beer collaboration, and live music.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G&B Oyster Bar will present its 8th Annual Oyster Fest on Friday, October 3, 2025. The event, held along the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway, will feature a variety of oyster preparations, additional culinary offerings, and live entertainment.Event DetailsDate: Friday, October 3, 2025Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PMLocation: G&B Oyster Bar and Coconuts Parking Lot, 429 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316Oysters and Culinary OfferingsG&B Oyster Bar, a restaurant recognized for sourcing domestic seafood, anticipates serving over 10,000 cold water oysters during the event. The festival will feature a variety of oyster dishes and other food selections.Food Stations: The event includes access to eight food stations offering preparations such as raw, grilled, and fried oysters. Additional concepts from the be nice Restaurant Group, including Foxy Brown, Top Hat Deli, and Lunchroom Sandwiches, will also contribute to the culinary selections.Beverage Collaboration: The $85 ticket price includes the Pearl Diver Oyster Saison, a limited-edition beer created in collaboration between G&B Oyster Bar and Funky Buddha Brewery. This saison-style beer is brewed with pilsner malt, saison yeast, and fresh oysters, imparting a subtle salinity.Tastings: Featured beverage partners will include Syltbar Prosecco, Deep Eddy Vodka, and Don Q Rum.Entertainment and CompetitionLive Music: South Florida's The Pitbull of Blues Band is scheduled to perform throughout the evening.Oyster Slurping Contest: A competition will be held where attendees can attempt to be the first to consume one dozen oysters without using their hands.Ticketing and Venue InformationTickets and further details are available at www.gandbyoysterbar.com G&B Oyster Bar is part of Fort Lauderdale's be nice Restaurant Group. Located on the city's barrier island, the open-air restaurant offers a tapas-style oyster bar experience and is focused on sourcing fresh seafood.Media Contact:Sasha Formicabe nice RestaurantsPhone: 954-612-6362Email: sasha@benicerestaurants.com

