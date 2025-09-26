Smart Strategy, Real Relationships: Financial Strategist Ed Lyon Launches Podcast, The Lyon Share

The Lyon Share Podcast — Smart financial strategies made simple

CINCINATTI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ed Lyon, nationally recognized financial and tax strategist, author of more than ten books including The New Tax Law and Tax-Smart Exit Strategies, is proud to announce the launch of his new podcast, The Lyon Share.Known for helping high-net-worth individuals and business owners make confident, tax-smart decisions, Lyon brings the same practical insight and clarity to this new series of conversations focused on real-world financial strategy.“The goal,” Lyon says, “is to strip away the jargon and talk honestly about how taxes and financial planning work in practice, not just in theory. I want listeners to walk away with the same frameworks millionaires and billionaires rely on to make smarter moves, and to know those tools aren't just for the ultra-wealthy anymore.”The first five episodes dive into timely, strategic topics, from the core value of proactive tax planning to how the tax code shapes the financial advice industry. Guests include Martin Eisenstein, JD/CPA, in a conversation about the “Big Beautiful Bill,” Dave O’Rourke, Chief Evangelist at Financial Gravity, on the growing role of tax in retail financial services, and Aleksey Kaplan, CPA, on why most CPAs aren't equipped to offer forward-looking planning.With a background that includes working on Capitol Hill during the 1986 Tax Reform Act, time at Merrill Lynch, and founding Tax Master Network (formerly TaxCoach Software), Lyon brings deep, real-world experience to each episode.The Lyon Share aims to democratize access to the kinds of strategic conversations typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy. Lyon shares the same tools, frameworks, and thinking used by millionaires and billionaires - without the gatekeeping.Listeners can find The Lyon Share on:About Ed Lyon:Ed Lyon is a nationally recognized financial and tax strategist known for helping high-net-worth individuals and business owners make smarter decisions with clarity and confidence. Starting in 2005, Lyon developed tools and frameworks that have continued to evolve and are still shaping the way the industry approaches proactive tax planning today.Trusted by CPAs, advisors, and attorneys when the stakes are high, Ed brings a rare mix of strategic depth and plainspoken communication. He has appeared on CNN, CNBC, MSNBC and Fox News, and was once dubbed “the funniest tax guy in America.” Today, he works with a select group of clients while advancing his mission to make high-level tax strategy more accessible to all, not just the ultra-wealthy.

