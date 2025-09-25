Joint statement by the Prime Minister of Canada and the Taoiseach of Ireland

CANADA, September 25 - Today Prime Minister Mark Carney and An Taoiseach Micheál Martin held a successful bilateral meeting in Ottawa, and reaffirmed the enduring friendship between Canada and Ireland, anchored in shared democratic values, deep historical ties, and vibrant people-to-people connections.

The leaders reiterated their shared commitment to a rules-based international order. They expressed continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasized the urgent need for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, grounded in a two-state solution.

The leaders agreed to continue to deepen collaboration and work together to address global challenges and advance mutual interests.

Economic prosperity

The leaders recognized the transformative potential of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with Canada-Ireland merchandise trade having grown 98.5% by value since its provisional application began in 2017. The leaders agreed on the importance of Ireland’s full ratification of the agreement by 2026, and committed to leveraging CETA to unlock new opportunities for businesses, enhance regulatory cooperation, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

The leaders welcomed the launch of the Canada–Ireland Economic Impact Report, which highlights the growing strength of bilateral trade and investment. They reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic ties across many sectors.

To build on this momentum, the Taoiseach announced plans to return to Canada with a high-level trade delegation following CETA ratification. In the interim, both leaders welcomed the upcoming Ministerial-led Trade Mission to Canada in November, as well as targeted sectoral visits aimed at expanding investment flows and fostering strategic partnerships with a particular focus on energy, security and innovation.

Political and diplomatic partnership

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland. The Taoiseach acknowledged the extraordinary contribution of Canada to the Good Friday Agreement, and both leaders welcomed the announcement of the De Chastelain Scholarship Programme, a partnership between the Canadian and Irish Governments, which will promote peace and reconciliation and strengthen academic ties. They also welcomed the recently announced Agreement on The Legacy of the Troubles: A Joint Framework on the Legacy of the Troubles between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Ireland.

Acknowledging the profound historical and diaspora connections between Canada and Ireland, the leaders look forward to the Canada–Ireland 180 landmark cultural initiative to be held in 2027, commemorating 180 years since the Famine migration of 1847. This initiative will celebrate shared heritage and deepen cultural exchange.

Looking ahead

The Taoiseach extended an invitation to Prime Minister Carney to undertake an official visit to Ireland in 2026. Both leaders expressed their commitment to continued dialogue and cooperation, and to further deepening the Canada–Ireland partnership for future generations.