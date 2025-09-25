Southpac Appoints Mike Arand as Chief Executive Officer

Southpac Group Appoints Mike Arand as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mike’s appointment and Southpac’s rebrand mark the next phase of growth, building on a 40+ year legacy of leadership in offshore asset protection.

TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southpac Group, a market leader in offshore asset protection and wealth planning, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Arand as its new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition comes at a significant moment for the firm as it continues to expand its global reach and reaffirm its position as a trusted name in the industry.Mike joined Southpac in August 2025 and brings significant international experience in identifying global business opportunities and implementing strategies to deliver sustainable growth. He has led diverse and geographically spread teams and established brands in more than 40 markets. Having lived and worked in the UK, Japan, and China, Mike also brings a deep understanding of international markets and cultures to his new role.His appointment reflects Southpac’s ambition to strengthen its leadership team with seasoned global expertise. By combining his experience with Southpac’s longstanding reputation, the company is positioning itself to accelerate growth while maintaining the stability and trust that have defined its legacy.As Southpac continues its journey as a leading innovator in asset protection, Mike steps into the role with a clear focus on leveraging the company’s strengths while positioning it for its next stage of growth. He has long been recognised for his ability to create change, introduce strategic planning, and build enduring business relationships, qualities that align closely with Southpac’s vision for the future.Reflecting on his appointment, Mike highlighted the dual importance of Southpac’s people and its business fundamentals. “What excites me most about this role is, first and foremost, the people… Southpac has a passionate and dedicated team. Coupled with strong business fundamentals, there is huge potential for both organic growth and new opportunities that will take Southpac to the next stage of its journey. As one of the founders of offshore asset protection in the Cook Islands , Southpac is a market leader and continues to attract clients seeking to safeguard their legacies.”This emphasis on both people and business fundamentals underlines Southpac’s commitment to a balanced approach: maintaining its strengths while creating new pathways for expansion.Under Mike’s leadership, Southpac will continue to build on its established reputation while addressing the evolving needs of clients and the industry. He is particularly focused on ensuring the organisation remains at the forefront of compliance, technology, and client service.“One of our greatest strengths is our people, I want our people, the individuals and teams, to continually develop and grow. This includes strengthening our shared purpose and building a strong leadership team who in turn inspire and develop future leaders. We also want the industry to continue to grow and that means continuing as a leader and advocate for positive change and improvement. Another of Southpac’s strengths is our focus and we want to continue to grow the business we have but at the same time look at additional markets and business streams that fit with our purpose and are natural add-ons to what we do.“I’ve found one of our biggest challenges is the lack of knowledge and understanding in the outside world of what we do and why. Linked to this is a lack of awareness of the benefits of asset protection in the jurisdictions we work in. To address this we will continue to market Southpac as a preferred provider but at the same time will continue to work with others to build awareness of the jurisdictions. Needless to say, this industry requires exceptional compliance, and we plan to bolster our compliance team and ensure that we remain fully across regulations for the jurisdictions we work in and for those where the clients come from. I think the other looming challenge is technology - in a positive way, how should we be using AI for example to improve our customer experience and our operations. On the other hand, with increasing cyber-threats, how do we continue to increase our cyber-security to avoid risk.”These comments illustrate Mike’s proactive vision: one that recognises the need to educate the wider market, champion compliance standards, and harness new technologies to enhance both client outcomes and operational resilience.For more than four decades, Southpac has played a pioneering role in shaping the Cook Islands’ reputation as a trusted jurisdiction for asset protection. As one of the earliest firms in the industry, it has consistently set benchmarks for compliance, service, and client care. Today, that legacy provides the foundation for Southpac’s future direction.With Mike’s international experience and proven track record in building international businesses, Southpac is well positioned to strengthen its leadership in the offshore asset protection market while pursuing new opportunities for growth. His appointment comes at a pivotal time, following Southpac’s recent rebrand. Together, these developments mark an exciting new chapter in Southpac’s journey, one that balances fresh vision with legacy and trusted expertise.

