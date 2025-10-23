Federal Reserve and FDIC release public sections of resolution plans for several large banking organizations

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation today released the public sections of resolution plans for fifteen large banking organizations, including five domestic and 10 foreign banking organizations. These firms were required to submit resolution plans by October 1, 2025.

Resolution plans, commonly known as living wills, are required by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. These plans describe a firm's strategy for orderly resolution under bankruptcy in the event of material financial distress or failure. The firms' confidential plans include a public section that provides a summary of elements of the resolution plan.

The agencies also released a public summary of Capital One Financial Corporation's interim update to its resolution plan, which was filed following Capital One's recent acquisition of Discover. Capital One will file a full resolution plan with a public section by July 1, 2026.

The public sections of the resolution plans and update are available on the FDIC's and the Board's websites.