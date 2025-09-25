Governor Stein Urges General Assembly to Reverse Cuts to Medicaid

With Medicaid funding cuts going into effect next month because of the General Assembly’s inaction, Governor Josh Stein joined affected North Carolinians to urge the General Assembly to reverse the cuts by fully funding North Carolina’s Medicaid program in October.

“The General Assembly’s failure to fully fund the Medicaid program has forced the state to make cuts to this vital program,” said Governor Josh Stein. “But it’s not too late to come together and protect health care. I have directed DHHS to identify cuts that are reversible so that the moment we receive more funding from the General Assembly, we can work to undo the damage that their inaction has caused. I call on the General Assembly to put our people’s health over their political disputes and send me a clean bill that keeps Medicaid running and ensure North Carolinians receive the critical care they need.”

“Alliance is one of the few clinics in North Carolina’s health care safety net that does not take Medicaid, so we are bracing for a surge of newly uninsured patients with nowhere else to turn,” said Pete Tannebaum, Director of Alliance Medical Ministry. “Without routine care, small problems become emergencies. Patients wait until they’re dangerously ill and end up in the ER, needlessly sicker and far more expensive to treat. This is not just a financial crisis. It is a human crisis. These are our neighbors, friends, and members of the community we see and work with every day.”

“As the parent of a child with complex health care needs, every day is already uncertain,” said Chelsea Grey, Medicaid recipient and disability advocate. “It is hard enough to keep our children alive, and we are barely staying afloat with what is currently available. So, I encourage our lawmakers to take whatever action is necessary to sustain access to Medicaid and relieve us of this current uncertainty.”

Today, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) provided information to all providers outlining the new rates that will be in effect October 1 as a result of insufficient funding. Governor Stein instructed the NCDHHS to look for cuts that are reversible in the event that the General Assembly does provide the additional funding needed for North Carolina’s Medicaid program.

The Governor is ready to work with the legislature on proposals to provide the necessary funds for the Medicaid program in the absence of a comprehensive budget.