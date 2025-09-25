Cent Capital Launches AI-Powered Financial Co-Pilot to Address Financial Wellness Gap

Official logo for Cent Capital Global Inc.

The FinTech startup's new software leverages a unique educational framework to provide accessible, personalized financial guidance to a global mass market.

We started Cent Capital because we believe everyone deserves to feel confident about their money, not just the wealthy. Too many people feel left behind, and we're using AI to change that.” — Shivam Singh, Founder of Cent Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cent Capital Global Inc. today announced the official launch of its AI-powered financial co-pilot, a new software designed to address the global financial wellness crisis. The application provides enterprise-grade financial intelligence through an accessible, AI-driven platform that helps users understand their finances, detect hidden fees, and receive personalized, actionable plans.

The launch addresses a well-documented gap in the market for accessible financial tools, with studies showing a majority of millennials distrusting legacy financial institutions and billions of people worldwide lacking access to wealth-creation tools. Cent Capital was founded to bridge this gap by leveraging Generative AI to make personalized educational guidance scalable and affordable.

"Our mission is to build the financial infrastructure that breaks generational chains of financial anxiety," said Shivam Singh, Founder & CEO of Cent Capital. "We are using AI not just for market prediction, but to empower individuals with the clarity and confidence they need to take control of their financial lives. True financial wellness should be a right, not a luxury."

The Cent Capital software operates on a unique "Education, Not Advice" legal framework, allowing it to deliver personalized guidance globally without the prohibitive costs of regulated advice. Key features of the application include a holistic financial dashboard that securely links all user accounts, AI-powered insights that analyze trends and provide personalized nudges, and an actionable planning tool that delivers data-backed suggestions.

About Cent Capital Global Inc.

Cent Capital is a financial technology company dedicated to solving the human crisis of financial inequality. Through its AI-powered financial co-pilot and a commitment to accessible financial education, the company provides tools and resources necessary to empower economic inclusion for all

