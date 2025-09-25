Muddy Water Adventures Positions Wrangell as the Gateway for Bear Viewing in Alaska

Muddy Water Adventures highlights Wrangell as the starting point for guided trips to the Anan Observatory, offering safe, small-group bear viewing in Alaska.

Our goal is to make Wrangell the most practical and accessible hub for travelers seeking safe, guided access to Anan, where the unique experience of observing bears unfolds naturally.” — Owner

WRANGELL, AK, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muddy Water Adventures today announced an expanded focus on seamless, safety-led access from Wrangell to the Anan Wildlife Observatory, reinforcing Wrangell’s role as the practical gateway for bear viewing in Alaska. Operating during the peak pink salmon run, fully guided trips connect travelers with one of the few places in the world where both black and brown bears can be observed in proximity within the Tongass National Forest.To request dates and availability for the Anan Bears Tour with Muddy Water Adventures, visit https://www.muddywateradventures.com/tour/anan-bears-tour-wrangell-alaska/ Gateway convenience: dock-to-observatory in a single dayDeparting from Wrangell’s City Dock, the Anan route typically covers a scenic boat ride of roughly 45–60 minutes, followed by a Forest Service–maintained, approximately half‑mile trail to the viewing platforms. Muddy Water Adventures’ office is located in the Stikine Inn area, near the harbor, within close walking distance of cruise ship berths, allowing for efficient day itineraries for both independent travelers and cruise guests.During peak season (July 5–August 25), access to the Anan Wildlife Observatory is limited by a daily pass system administered by the U.S. Forest Service. Visitation caps protect habitat quality and improve viewing conditions; reservations are strongly recommended, given limited permit availability during the height of the salmon run.What visitors experience at AnanAnan Creek supports one of Southeast Alaska’s largest pink salmon runs, concentrating wildlife around the falls and lagoon. Visitors commonly observe black bears at the lower falls platform and brown bears moving along other sections of the creek, with additional sightings of bald eagles, harbor seals, and other species drawn by the seasonal food web.At the observatory, an orientation led by on-site U.S. Forest Service staff introduces safety expectations and site etiquette. A limited-capacity lower platform and a photo blind may be available on a first-come, first-served basis, enabling ethical, close-range photography under staff guidance.Safety-first guiding and small-group logisticsMuddy Water Adventures’ Wrangell‑based captains and guides accompany guests from dock to platform and back, coordinating with Forest Service personnel and adhering to site rules that prohibit food on the trail or at the observatory. Guides are trained in bear safety, carry deterrents, and stage movements in small groups. The company notes that, to comply with on‑trail staggering, larger parties may be divided; a maximum of 12 guests at a time on the trail segment to the observatory is observed to maintain spacing and safety.Typical itineraries span approximately 5–6 hours dock‑to‑dock, including about three hours of wildlife viewing at the observatory, depending on conditions and scheduling.Seasonal timing and planning guidancePeak viewing at Anan aligns with the mid‑summer pink salmon run. The Forest Service’s pass system limits visitors to help reduce crowding and human‑wildlife conflict. Commercial tours include day‑use passes secured in advance when available. Because July passes often sell out well before summer, early planning is recommended. The observatory generally operates during daytime hours, and site staff provide briefings at the trailhead and platform areas.About Muddy Water AdventuresMuddy Water Adventures is a locally owned tour and water‑taxi operator based in Wrangell, Alaska. Founded in 2016 by Wrangell native Zach Taylor, the company operates guided wildlife excursions and transport services across the Stikine River and the marine waterways of Southeast Alaska. Crews are Wrangell‑based and trained in wilderness safety, with an emphasis on interpretive guiding, responsible viewing practices, and coordination with public‑land managers. Additional offerings include ocean wildlife cruises and glacier trips, with seasonal operations aligned to regional conditions.

