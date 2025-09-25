Rezolve.ai Introduces a Team of 7 AI Agents for IT and HR Support

Rezolve.ai launches 7 Agentic AI agents in Teams & Slack to transform IT & HR support with automation

IT and HR support teams want reliable action, not just responses!” — Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai recently announced the general availability of a coordinated team of seven Agentic AI agents designed to handle the end-to-end IT and HR support lifecycle, from first question to verified resolution right inside Microsoft Teams and Slack. Each AI agent is purpose-built for a specific task and can communicate with the others through a shared orchestration layer. A Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) foundation underpins the system to ensure answers and actions remain accurate, auditable, and grounded in enterprise knowledge.

At the center of the release is Rezolve.ai Agentic SideKick 3.0, now enhanced with multi-agent collaboration. When an employee asks for help, SideKick routes the request to the most capable agent or to several agents in sequence. So troubleshooting, ticket creation, live escalation, and automated remediation happen without switching tools or waiting in multiple queues.

The seven AI agents include:

Troubleshooting & Triaging Agent – Diagnoses issues, suggests next steps, and decides whether to resolve them immediately or open a ticket.

Ticket Creation Agent – Captures intent, metadata, and required fields to create high-quality, correctly routed tickets.

Human Escalation & Live Chat Agent – Brings a human expert into the loop when needed and maintains full context across handoffs.

Data Leak Prevention Agent – Detects sensitive information in conversations and knowledge articles, enforcing policies before content is shared.

Automation Agent – Executes workflows and changes (e.g., password resets, software installs) through approved integrations.

Ticket Insight Agent – Monitors ticket health, SLAs, and trends, surfacing actions to reduce backlog and time-to-resolution.

Knowledge & Enterprise Search Agent – Retrieves verified answers from enterprise sources and updates knowledge where gaps are found.

All the 7 AI agents coordinate autonomous IT ticketing and HR query support through two key capabilities. First, Agentic Orchestration enables agents to “talk to each other” for passing context, asking clarifying questions, and deciding the next best action. Second, the RAG Layer grounds responses in the organization’s systems of record and knowledge bases, adding citations, policy checks, and guardrails that keep every step compliant and explainable.

“IT and HR support teams want reliable action, not just responses,” said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai. “By combining specialized agents with a strong RAG backbone, we’re delivering resolutions that are fast, consistent, and defensible, whether that means answering from verified knowledge, kicking off an automation, or involving a human expert at exactly the right moment.”

The new Agentic SideKick 3.0 is positioned for certain enterprise outcomes, including but not limited to;

Higher first-contact resolution through accurate triage and instant automation.

Cleaner data and safer sharing via proactive data-leak prevention.

Shorter MTTR and SLA adherence with continuous ticket insights and nudges.

Less tool-hopping as employees get answers, actions, and updates in Teams/Slack.

Visit www.rezolve.ai/discover-rezolve/personalized-demo to learn more or request a demo.

