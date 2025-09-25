Lebanon: A Chronicle of Resilience by Ali R. Jaber Now in U.S. University Libraries

Lebanon: A Chronicle of Resilience

New book by Lebanese-American author Ali R. Jaber explores resilience and identity, now available on Amazon and in top U.S. libraries.

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lebanon: A Chronicle of Resilience Book by Lebanese-American Writer Ali R. Jaber Added to Prestigious U.S. University Libraries Lebanese-American author Ali R. Jaber announces the release of his powerful new book, Lebanon: A Chronicle of Resilience (ISBN-13: 979-8879090826). The book has recently been added to the collections of the University of Michigan-Dearborn Library , the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Library, and the Harvard University Widener Library, giving students and faculty across leading academic institutions access to its message of history, struggle, and hope.IntroductionIn Lebanon: A Chronicle of Resilience, Ali R. Jaber weaves history, reflection, and personal connection to present Lebanon not only as a land of trials, but also as a land of unbreakable endurance. The book addresses questions of national identity, memory, and survival, making it an essential contribution to Lebanese and Middle Eastern studies.Book SynopsisThe book traces Lebanon’s modern history and its people’s journey through wars, displacement, and recovery. Jaber highlights the resilience of Lebanese society in the face of political instability, economic crises, and external pressures. At the same time, he presents Lebanon’s cultural richness, diverse communities, and the deep ties its diaspora maintains with the homeland.About the AuthorAli R. Jaber is a Lebanese-American writer and poet originally from Nabatieh, Lebanon. Born in the United States, Jaber has dedicated his work to bridging the Lebanese diaspora’s experience with Lebanon’s historical and cultural narrative. He is currently a senior at the University of Michigan-Dearborn College of Business, majoring in Business Administration – Marketing. His writing has been recognized for amplifying Lebanese voices in the U.S. and abroad.Lebanon: A Chronicle of Resilience is available for purchase now on Amazon: https://a.co/d/eLbS9dr Students, researchers, and readers interested in Middle Eastern studies, diaspora identity, and the resilience of nations can also access the book at:University of Michigan-Dearborn LibraryUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor LibraryHarvard University Widener LibraryAdditional U.S. and international university libraries are in the process of acquiring the book.

