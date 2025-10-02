Announcing the Launch of AMFT - Redefining Precision Manufacturing for the World’s Most Demanding Industries

Our customers...gain a strategic partner who speaks their language, solves their toughest manufacturing challenges and delivers cost-effective, high quality mission critical solutions.” — Todd Smith, President of AMFT

EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a defining move for advanced manufacturing, five legacy leaders—Associated Spring, Hänggi, AH Metal Solutions, E. Winkemann, and Sko-Die—are now unified under Associated Metal Forming Technologies (AMFT), a single global brand setting a new standard for mission-critical component manufacturing. In an era where reliability and innovation can shape futures, AMFT brings together more than 300 years of expertise to empower sectors where high performance is non-negotiable. Each legacy company will retain its individual name under the new structure.Innovation That Matters: Turning Complexity Into OpportunityThe demand for resilient supply chains, faster product development cycles, and exacting performance standards is reshaping global markets. AMFT answers these challenges by aligning world-class technical expertise, diverse capabilities, and global reach into a unified platform. The result: truly integrated solutions, engineered to meet the world’s toughest reliability and quality standards—across aerospace, defense, medical technology, transportation, energy, electronics, industrial, and consumer markets.“As AMFT, we’re reimagining how precision components, specifically, metal formed precision components, power the systems that matter most,” said Todd Smith, President of AMFT. “Our customers – established industry leaders, emerging global innovators and agile disruptors gain a strategic partner who speaks their language, solves their toughest manufacturing challenges and delivers cost-effective, high quality mission critical solutions. The best part: we can now meet the customer where they are – anywhere in the world.”AMFT’s transformation is designed with our customers in mind. This transformation is grounded in a legacy of manufacturing excellence, evolving to better serve our customers by building on decades of expertise, reliability, and innovation. Every existing relationship, local manufacturing site, and specialized brand identity endures. Customers now have access to harmonized global R&D, compliance and certification standards (including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, AS9100, IATF 16949), and a single interface to a deeper bench of engineering talent. Driven by a legacy of excellence, AMFT’s mission is to accelerate innovation, safeguard quality, and simplify the customer experience - even as industry requirements grow more complex.Our Leadership and VisionTodd Smith has transitioned from CFO of Associated Spring to President and CFO of AMFT, unifying AMFT’s business development, product and technical teams across continents. In addition, Jason Sicotte has been elevated to VP, Global Product and Engineering. In this new role, Jason will accelerate AMFT’s focus on innovation and customer success. Together, the global leadership team drives AMFT’s commitment to co-engineered value creation, operational resilience, and trustworthy partnership for every industry, supply chain, and project scale.Precision matters—now more than ever. AMFT’s unified platform changes the landscape by making advanced, custom-engineered components more accessible for pioneers driving progress in vital industries. This is not just a merger, but a launchpad for the next era of reliability, speed, and technical innovation.AMFT at a glance:• Founded: Oldest brand lineage dating to 1857• Global Footprint: Facilities across Europe, North America, South America and Asia• Employees: 520 engineers and production professionals worldwide• Certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 13485, AS9100, IATF 16949• Core Strength: 300+ years of combined expertise• Industries: Aerospace, Defense, Medical Devices, Transportation, Energy, Electronics, Industrial, and Consumer

