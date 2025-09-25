Cannonball Run 2025 and The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation Unite to Drive Positive Change

JRHEF joins #CannonballRun2025, driving Joan’s Jaguar F-Type to raise ovarian cancer awareness, early detection & research support.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic event partners with JRHEF to advance ovarian cancer research and early detection, featuring Team JRHEF's entry in the 2,200-km rally from Bar Harbor, Maine, to Nashville, Tennessee.

The organizers of the Cannonball Run 2025 are excited to announce a collaborative effort with The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals in their fight against ovarian cancer through early detection, second opinions, AI-driven clinical trial navigation, and support for groundbreaking research.

This partnership brings together the thrill of one of the most renowned automotive events and a shared commitment to making a meaningful impact on advancing ovarian cancer research and early detection.

The Cannonball Run 2025 will embark on a thrilling 2,200-km journey over seven days, starting in Bar Harbor, Maine, and culminating in Nashville, Tennessee. Along the way, participants will experience scenic routes and engaging activities at key checkpoints, including:

Boston, Massachusetts

Watkins Glen, New York

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Two nights at The Greenbrier in West Virginia

Indianapolis, Indiana

Team JRHEF will be among the participants navigating this exciting route, driving Joan's cherished Super Charged Jaguar F-Type. This journey not only symbolizes the foundation's dedication to their cause but also provides a unique platform to raise awareness for ovarian cancer across multiple communities.

Zac Dugger, co-founder of the Cannonball Run, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:

"We are thrilled to welcome The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation to the Cannonball Run 2025. Their dedication to their mission resonates with our event's spirit of unity, adventure, and pushing boundaries. By supporting their cause and having them participate with their own team and vehicle, we aim to spotlight the incredible work they're doing and inspire others to get involved."

Mia Rotondi, President of The JRHEF, shared her excitement: "Participating in the Cannonball Run 2025 is an extraordinary opportunity for us to raise awareness and support our mission. We're not just entering any car; we're entering my mother's car—driving a movement towards positive change. We are grateful to Zac and the Cannonball Run for aligning with our vision and helping us reach a wider audience. Together, we believe we can make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve."

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

Foundation Entry: The JRHEF will be entering their own team and vehicle in the Cannonball Run 2025, bringing visibility to our cause and mission throughout the event.

Event Support: The Cannonball Run will support the JRHEF by promoting their mission during the event, including on official channels and event materials.

Community Engagement: Both organizations will work together to engage participants and spectators, encouraging support and involvement in the foundation's initiatives.

About Cannonball Run

The Cannonball Run is a legendary automotive event that captures the spirit of adventure and the thrill of the open road. Established in 2015 with the first run spanning from Massachusetts to Havana. It brings together car enthusiasts and adventurers from around the globe for an unforgettable experience that tests endurance, strategy, and camaraderie. Beyond the rally, the Cannonball Run is committed to fostering community and supporting meaningful causes.

About The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation

The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring Joan's legacy by empowering individuals in their fight against ovarian cancer. Our mission is to enhance early detection and raise awareness to significantly improve survival rates and treatment outcomes.

We are committed to:

Providing Compassionate Care Services: Offering access to advanced screening and testing methods, as well as facilitating second opinions from world-renowned cancer clinics. We ensure patients receive early detection opportunities and the best possible guidance for their treatment journey.

Utilizing AI for Clinical Trial Navigation: Leveraging artificial intelligence to help patients discover relevant clinical trials, expanding their treatment options and hope for better outcomes.

Supporting Groundbreaking Research: Funding and advocating for innovative research and testing programs to advance the understanding and treatment of ovarian cancer.

Together, we strive to provide hope, support, and essential resources to individuals and families impacted by ovarian cancer, working toward a future where early detection and effective treatments save lives.

For More Information, Please Contact:

For Cannonball Run:

Zac Dugger

CEO, Co-Founder

Email: zac@cannonballrun.com

Phone: 760-458-6131

Website: www.cannonballrun.com

For The Joan Rotondi Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation:

Mia Rotondi

President

Email: foundation@jrhef.org

Phone: 844- 6T-JRHEF

Website: www.jrhef.org

JRHEF Cannonball Run 2025

