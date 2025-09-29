The Kolb Team Strengthens Sun Lakes Community Ties With Charitable Partnerships and Sponsorships

The Kolb Team launches a comprehensive community investment program in Sun Lakes, supporting charities, sports, and local initiatives with lasting impact.

Sun Lakes Arizona Living is a very generous community and loves to give back” — The Kolb Team

SUN LAKES, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kolb Team , a leading real estate group in Sun Lakes, Arizona, has formalized its extensive community involvement program that channels thousands of dollars annually into local charitable organizations and community events . With over $800 million in real estate sales achieved, the team has established a systematic approach to community reinvestment that spans sports sponsorships, charitable partnerships, and hands-on volunteer initiatives.The team's flagship community program includes a $100 donation from every home sale, directly to Neighbors Who Care, an organization that serves elderly and vulnerable residents with meals, transportation, shopping assistance, and activities. This consistent funding model has enabled the organization to expand its programs and outreach capabilities."We just wanted to make sure these programs continue," the team stated regarding their support of Neighbors Who Care. "They have been able to expand some of their programs and outreach to volunteers and members of the community who need the services they offer."Multi-Sport Community Sponsorship StrategyThe Kolb Team maintains active sponsorships across Sun Lakes' extensive recreational community, supporting tournaments for multiple golf associations, including Ironwood Men's, Oakwood Ladies', Cottonwood Ladies', and Men's Oakwood Golf Associations. The team recognizes golf culture as integral to the community, noting Sun Lakes features 99 holes of golf across its facilities.Beyond golf, the team sponsors major tennis and pickleball events, including the Jason Morton Tennis Tournament, the Neu-Bradshaw Tennis Tournament, and the Picklebarrel Classic. Team member Trish Kolb's personal involvement in tennis has driven expanded support for racquet sports communities. "Most people in our community participate in multiple sports," the team explained. "It is just one more avenue of exposure for our team brand."Innovative Community Service ApproachThe team hosts bi-annual Shred-A-Thon events that serve dual community purposes by providing free document destruction services while collecting food donations for Matthews Crossing Food Bank. This approach capitalizes on the generosity of Sun Lakes residents by combining practical services with charitable giving opportunities. Sun Lakes Arizona Living is a very generous community and loves to give back," the team noted. "We like offering a free service, and in turn, residents will donate food to the food bank."Leadership in Civic OrganizationsTeam leader Carey Kolb has demonstrated significant civic commitment through leadership roles in Chandler Rotary, serving as both president and treasurer. The organization's recent initiatives include donating over 1,300 pairs of socks to the For Our City Chandler Operation Back to School event, providing comprehensive support that includes backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, shoes, and additional resources for vulnerable families."Service above self," the team emphasized regarding their Rotary involvement. "In the last year, the Chandler Rotary Club has given thousands of dollars to other community organizations."Focused Support for Foster ChildrenThe Kolb Team's partnership with Jacob's Mission began through participation in Keller Williams Red Day community service events. The team conducts holiday drives specifically targeting foster children and personally delivers donations while volunteering in distribution efforts."Their dedication to create opportunities for our community to volunteer to impact the lives of our most vulnerable population: children who were abused, abandoned, or neglected at the hands of the very people who were supposed to protect them, touched our hearts," the team stated. Through direct interaction with foster families, the team has observed the significant impact of community support. "When participating in these activities, the biggest thing we see is the absolute gratitude for what we are doing. Gratitude is huge!"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.