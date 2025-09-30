Wireless Hall of Fame Welcomes Five Visionaries

Milestone 25th Anniversary Celebration

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome the Class of 2025 Inductees into the Wireless Hall of Fame.” — Linda Lievens, WHF Interim Executive Director

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless History Foundation (WHF) celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Wireless Hall of Fame with the induction of five distinguished leaders who have shaped wireless communications. This year’s ceremony, held at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City on September 29, recognized Ken Horowitz, Neville Ray, Jesse Russell, Liz Sachs, and Tom Stroup for their outstanding achievements and enduring impact on the industry.“It is hard to imagine a world where wireless technology and services are not a part of our daily lives. The Wireless Hall of Fame is an initiative meant to recognize the pioneers who made the wireless industry what it is today,” said Linda Lievens, Interim Executive Director of the Wireless History Foundation. “We are thrilled and honored to welcome the Class of 2025 Inductees into the Wireless Hall of Fame.”Honoring the Class of 2025• Ken Horowitz: Entrepreneur in paging and early cellular services, founder of CellPro and Air Waves Wireless Electricity, and current Chairman of Witricity.• Neville Ray: Former President of Technology at T-Mobile, led the rollout of 5G and pioneered Fixed Wireless Access.• Jesse Russell: AT&T Bell Labs electrical engineer credited with inventing the digital cellular base station and groundbreaking work in fiber optic microcell and digital modulation.• Liz Sachs: Leading telecom attorney at Lukas, LaFuria, Lantor & Sachs, instrumental in expanding spectrum for land mobile services and advising on wireless policy.• Tom Stroup: President of the Satellite Industry Association, former president of Telocator/PCIA, championed deregulation and competitive spectrum.Celebrating Stakeholders and LegacyThis year’s sold-out dinner gathered influencers and trailblazers from all corners of the wireless community to mark 25 years of honoring wireless communications innovation and leadership. Program sponsors and supporters help make possible not only the Awards Dinner but also ongoing programs including the WHF Scholarship Program The Wireless History FoundationFounded in 2008, the Wireless History Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to chronicling industry achievements and educating the public on the impact of wireless communications. Additional information and details on future sponsorship opportunities are available at www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org or by contacting Linda Lievens at Linda@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.