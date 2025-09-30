Submit Release
Bold Women, Big Moves Conference Empowers 200+ Female Entrepreneurs in Orlando

Laura Navaquin, founder of Inspire Her Foundation, Bold Women, Big Moves Conference and Nava Consulting LLC

Laura Navaquin — Founder of Inspire Her Foundation and creator of the Bold Women, Big Moves Conference, empowering women entrepreneurs to lead with confidence and scale their businesses.

Bold Women, Big Moves 2025 logo celebrating women’s leadership and entrepreneurship in Orlando.

Bold Women, Big Moves 2025 official event logo; symbolizing women’s leadership, growth, and bold action in business.

Laura Navaquin speaking on stage

Laura Navaquin inspires attendees

November 8 event benefits Inspire Her Foundation and features top business leaders and expert speakers

Bold Women, Big Moves is more than a conference, it’s a launchpad for women ready to scale their business. We’re uniting leaders who’ve turned vision into action to show others how to do the same.”
— Laura Navaquin

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Female entrepreneurs, business owners, and startup leaders from across Central Florida will gather on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Fairwinds Alumni Center in Orlando, FL, for the Bold Women, Big Moves Conference, benefiting the nonprofit Inspire Her Foundation, which fosters education, mentorship, and leadership development for women and girls.

The full-day conference will feature hands-on workshops, networking sessions, and expert-led panels designed to help attendees scale their businesses, automate operations, and develop actionable growth strategies. The event will bring together over 200 ambitious women entrepreneurs, founders, agency owners, and small business leaders seeking inspiration and practical tools for business success.

Featured speakers include:
Laura Navaquin, Founder of Inspire Her Foundation & Nava Consulting LLC
Cassandra Rene, SelfPublishing.com
Dr. Natalya Borakowski, Founder of Unveil You
Tracy Jepson, TLJ Consulting
Jennifer DiMotta, Uprisors
Gabriela Enriquez, HRbp Inc.
Robin Raymond, Red Admiral Ventures
Michelle DeNiro, Michelle DeNiro Consulting

“We’re thrilled to bring together such an accomplished group of speakers and female leaders,” said Laura Navaquin, Founder of Inspire Her Foundation. “This conference is designed to provide women with the tools, strategies, and connections they need to take bold action in their businesses and careers.”

The Bold Women, Big Moves Conference provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from industry leaders, grow their networks, and gain actionable insights from speakers with proven success in entrepreneurship, business consulting, HR, and publishing.

About Inspire Her Foundation: Inspire Her Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering women and girls through education, mentorship, and leadership programs. The foundation supports initiatives that promote confidence, health and professional growth.

