Ortonyx Launches 3D Knitted Orthopedic Braces for Comfort and Support

New collection combines breathable 3D knitted materials with medical-grade support for back, shoulder, wrist, and knee braces.

Our 3D knitted braces deliver medical-grade support with breathable comfort, giving people the confidence to move, recover, and stay active without compromise.” — Maksym Tsanko, CEO of ORTONYX®

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORTONYX, a trusted provider of orthopedic supports and braces, today announced the launch of its innovative 3D Knitted Braces Collection. This new product line incorporates advanced 3D knitted elastic materials designed to combine medical-grade support with unmatched comfort, breathability, and durability.The collection features a wide range of orthopedic solutions, including back braces shoulder support sleeves, wrist and thumb braces , and knee supports , each available in multiple support levels to address different needs. The modern 3D knitting process allows the fabric to adapt naturally to body contours, providing targeted compression while maintaining optimal airflow and flexibility. This makes the braces suitable for post-surgical recovery, injury rehabilitation, sports activities, and daily preventative use.By introducing breathable 3D knitted technology, ORTONYXcontinues its mission to create orthopedic devices that empower people to live stronger, recover better, and move with confidence.About ORTONYXSince 2016, ORTONYXhas been dedicated to creating orthopedic devices that make a difference. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, ORTONYXis an FDA-registered brand trusted by over one million customers worldwide. Its mission is to support health, recovery, and active lifestyles with products that deliver comfort, durability, and medical-grade effectiveness.

