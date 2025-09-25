Ortonyx Launches 3D Knitted Orthopedic Braces for Comfort and Support
New collection combines breathable 3D knitted materials with medical-grade support for back, shoulder, wrist, and knee braces.
The collection features a wide range of orthopedic solutions, including back braces, shoulder support sleeves, wrist and thumb braces, and knee supports, each available in multiple support levels to address different needs. The modern 3D knitting process allows the fabric to adapt naturally to body contours, providing targeted compression while maintaining optimal airflow and flexibility. This makes the braces suitable for post-surgical recovery, injury rehabilitation, sports activities, and daily preventative use.
By introducing breathable 3D knitted technology, ORTONYX® continues its mission to create orthopedic devices that empower people to live stronger, recover better, and move with confidence.
About ORTONYX®
Since 2016, ORTONYX® has been dedicated to creating orthopedic devices that make a difference. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, ORTONYX® is an FDA-registered brand trusted by over one million customers worldwide. Its mission is to support health, recovery, and active lifestyles with products that deliver comfort, durability, and medical-grade effectiveness.
Maksym Tsanko
UFEELGOOD LLC
press@ortonyx.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.