Gauteng e-Government hosts KZN Premier Thami Ntuli for Strategic Crime-Fighting Tech Showcase

The Gauteng Department of e-Government, led by Head of Department Ms Masabata Mutlaneng, in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Community Safety, led by Acting Head of the Department Mr Roche Mogorosi, warmly welcomed a high-level delegation from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government.

The delegation, headed by Premier Thami Ntuli, was received at the Gauteng Provincial Command Centre for a strategic engagement focused on innovative crime-fighting technologies and intergovernmental collaboration.

This engagement follows a formal request from the Province of KwaZulu-Natal, which sought collaborative learning opportunities to enhance service delivery in key areas, such as safety, digital infrastructure, and technology integration.

Premier Ntuli and his team were taken on an exclusive tour of Gauteng’s advanced e-Policing systems, showcasing the province’s commitment to digital public safety solutions. Central to the tour were two flagship technologies: the Gauteng e-Panic Button, a rapid-response mobile application that allows residents to instantly alert emergency services when in danger, and the CCTV surveillance network, a province-wide monitoring system designed to deter criminal activity and support proactive crime management.

Ms Mutlaneng emphasised that these technologies are not merely tools, but integral components of a broader digital transformation strategy within the Gauteng Provincial Government.

“As e-Gov, our role is to modernise government services through automation and innovation. Our work directly supports departments like Community Safety in building smarter, more responsive environments,” she said.

Ms Mutlaneng also highlighted the importance of a shift from reactive to preventative policing, stating that communities must feel safe not only through emergency responses but also through the presence of visible, reassuring technology. “There’s a psychological layer to safety. When a Gauteng resident sees CCTV infrastructure or knows they have a panic button at their fingertips, that sense of being watched over becomes a deterrent to crime in itself,” she added.

Beyond visible policing innovations, the Gauteng Department of e-Government also shared its efforts in combatting the growing threat of cybercrime. The KwaZulu-Natal delegation was introduced to Gauteng’s internal Cybersecurity Command Centre, based at the department’s headquarters. The centre continuously monitors and neutralises digital threats, with a strong focus on phishing attacks and potential breaches of government infrastructure.

“We’ve seen some alarming trends in cyber-attacks, but the proactive systems we’ve put in place have significantly bolstered our resilience and enabled a much more preventative stance,” said Ms Mutlaneng.

The visit concluded on a strong note of mutual commitment, with both delegations reaffirming their intent to foster ongoing collaboration, exchange knowledge, and harness technology to improve service delivery and community safety across provincial borders.

