PontoonStuff Launches Annual Renovation Contest for DIY Boat Rebuilders

DIY pontoon renovators can win a refund of up to $10k and have their renovation story featured on PontoonStuff's website and social media platforms.

We’re excited to bring our contest back for another year. We love showing off the hard work of our customers, and assisting them wherever we can to make these upgrades possible and affordable.” — Jim Myers, Owner of PontoonStuff

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PontoonStuff, a leading online retailer for pontoon boat parts and accessories, is excited to announce the return of its Annual Renovation Contest, opening for entries on October 1, 2025.

The contest invites pontoon owners across the United States to showcase their off-season boat renovations. Entries will include before and after photos of DIY boat restorations utilizing PontoonStuff and DeckMate products with proof of purchase dated between April 1, 2025, and May 1, 2026.

Winners will be announced in May 2026 and will be featured in a customer renovation story on the PontoonStuff website and social media channels.

Contest Prizes

Grand Prize: Refund on your PontoonStuff orders (up to $10k)

2nd-5th Prize: DeckMate dock box (valued at $600)

6th-10th Prize: $100 PontoonStuff gift card

How to Enter

Participants can submit their entries through the official PontoonStuff submission form between October 1, 2025, and May 1, 2026. Full contest rules and guidelines are included on the contest landing page.

About PontoonStuff

PontoonStuff makes DIY boat restorations affordable and accessible for any skill level. With a range of high-quality boat parts, accessories, and education—plus a commitment to free shipping options, an unbeatable warranty, and honest price matching—PontoonStuff is your trusted source for all things related to at-home boat restoration.

