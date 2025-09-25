SDC Launches SDC Insights with Sidekick™ — Ushering in a New Era of AI-Native Clinical Trial Oversight

Built as an AI-native platform, SDC Insights with Sidekick delivers predictive, transparent, transformative oversight — the future of clinical research today.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDC Clinical, a leader in biometrics and clinical data management and technology solutions, today announced the launch of SDC Insights 2.0 with Sidekick™ AI. Unlike competitors that market AI as an add-on or feature, SDC Sidekick is built as an AI-native clinical trial oversight platform, enabling sponsors and CROs to execute risk-based monitoring, predictive analytics, and regulatory compliance with precision and speed.

Across the life sciences industry, executive leadership has put forward a clear mandate: embed AI into core operations. The challenge? Many platforms offer “AI features” but lack the transparency, scalability, data protections and regulatory readiness required for true adoption for clinical trials.

Sidekick by SDC changes that. It provides real-time, explainable and actionable oversight across EDC, CTMS, IRT, labs, ePRO, wearables, and so much more — backed by SOC 2, ISO 27001, and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

What sets SDC apart: Sidekick AI’s priority validation protocol. With a one-click “verify” button, clients can confirm the accuracy of their query results within hours — ensuring immediate answers, reusable validations, and lasting confidence in their oversight decisions. No other provider offers this level of assurance.

Unlike traditional tools, SDC Sidekick is already demonstrating measurable outcomes:

• 23% reduction in site-monitor visits within 90 days in oncology studies.

• 12 critical adverse events flagged within hours and days earlier earlier than manual reviews.

• Streamlines data reporting process, saving CRAs 4+ hours per week.

• Answers to your key questions within seconds

• 100% mock audit pass rate, supported by row-level traceability and hot-key validation.

• Deployment in ≤30 days, often before First Patient In.

“Our industry is at a turning point,” said Faith Kolb, President and COO, SDC. “The future of life sciences won’t be defined by incremental efficiencies, but by how confidently we harness AI to protect patients, accelerate development, and prove compliance. With SDC Insights and Sidekick, we’ve built an AI-native oversight platform that delivers on that promise today. And with our built-in validation protocol, clients can simply push a button to confirm their results in hours — confidence no other provider can match. This is the new era of clinical research: oversight that is timely, predictive, transparent, and transformative.”

SDC Sidekick is designed to meet the needs of diverse stakeholders across the trial ecosystem:

• Clinical Operations Executives: Monitor and mitigate risk days earlier

• Biometrics & Data Management: Focus resources with AI-driven query triage and actionable results

• CRAs & CTMs: Cut meeting prep by 40% with auto-flagged dashboards for key data

• Safety Teams: Identify DLT and SAE clusters in hours, not weeks

• Sponsors & Procurement: Achieve ROI in one study phase, with predictable pricing and faster value

• C-Suite/Board Level: real-time access to KPIs and Metrics to support strategic level decisions.

“The future of oversight isn’t about adding AI features — it’s about delivering AI-native execution. With SDC Insights and Sidekick, trial teams can mine data for any answer in real time, with the strength of a CDM, biostatistician, safety reviewer, and programmer right at their side. That’s how we protect patients, accelerate therapies, and deliver compliance without compromise.”— Richard Abelson, Founder and CEO, SDC Clinical

About SDC

Since 2005, SDC has partnered with sponsors and CROs worldwide, delivering specialized expertise in biostatistics, data management, AI-enabled oversight, and technology solutions. With over 500 studies supported and 30+ product approvals, SDC combines deep scientific expertise with innovative technology to transform how clinical trials are executed.

About SDC Insights with Sidekick

SDC Insights with Sidekick™ is the industry’s first AI-native oversight platform, built to transform how clinical trials are monitored, managed, and delivered. By unifying data from EDC, CTMS, labs, wearables, and more, the platform empowers teams with predictive analytics, explainable AI, and real-time compliance tools. Designed to meet the challenges of ICH E6(R3) and beyond, Insights with Sidekick enables life sciences organizations to shift from reactive monitoring to proactive, transformative oversight that accelerates safer treatments to patients worldwide.

