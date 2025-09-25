Los Angeles Musician Nate Franchesco Announces Guest Pass EP Highlighting Collaborations Across Genres

Image Of Nate Ffranchesco

LOSANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles–based multi-instrumentalist Nate Franchesco has announced the upcoming release of his new project, the Guest Pass EP. Known for his versatility and relentless creativity, Nate continues to establish himself as a dynamic force in today’s independent music scene.

The Guest Pass EP brings together an array of featured talent — including vocalist Sage (Srbuhi Hovannisyan), rapper Benji, saxophonist Ivan Rodriguez, violinist Oleg Bezuglov and more round out a talented cast of musicians each adding their own unique voice to Nate’s compositions. This collaborative project underscores his ability to merge styles and genres with authenticity.

With many years of experience as a guitarist ,multi-instrumentalist and producer, Nate has built a catalog that spans jazz, rock, funk, bossa, shred, and beyond. His relentless schedule of releases, verified artist profiles on Spotify and YouTube, and press features in outlets like Voyage LA, Bold Journey, and Jukebox Mind, all reflect his steady rise as a recognized public figure.

“This EP is about showing the range of what I do, but also giving my collaborators their shine,” says Nate. “Each track feels like its own world, but together they tell a bigger story about connection and versatility.”

The Guest Pass EP will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Pandora. For more information, visit https://natefranchescoofficial.de

