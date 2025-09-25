North West Provincial Legislature leads Commonwealth Parliamentarians Association Branch on tree planting programme, 26 Sept

On Friday, 26 September 2026, the North West Provincial Legislature Deputy Speaker, Hon. Collen Main will lead the NWPL Commonwealth Parliamentarians Association Branch during the tree planting programme at Phatsima High School in Atamelang. The tree planting programme is part of the CPA resolutions relating to climate change and environmental sustainability. Chief Whip of the Legislature, Hon. Motlalepula Rosho will be at Tigane Secondary School and Wolmaransstad School for the Blind whilst Chairperson of Chairpersons of Committees, Hon. Tebogo Modise will be at Kudunkgwane Day Care Centre, Tasman Secondary School and Ga-Modisenyane Bagodi Centre in Kudunkgwane near Ganyesa.

The programme will commence at 10h00.

Members of the media who would like to attend the programme should contact Mr. Vuyisile Ngesi on 072 588 2796.

Enquiries:

Kabo Letlhogela

Media Liaison Officer - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel: (018) 392 7000

Cell: 079 879 1448

Fax: 086 695 3784

E-mail: kabol@nwpl.org.za

Website: www.nwpl.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA