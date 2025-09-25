New Book Launch: THE DIGITAL SELF: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI

Author: Comfort Alorh The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI

A compelling journey into the future of identity in the age of endless connectivity.

TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AIA groundbreaking exploration of how technology is reshaping who we are and how we live in the digital age.“The digital world is no longer separate from our daily lives—it is our daily life. Understanding how it reshapes our sense of self is no longer optional, it is essential.”— Comfort AlorhIn a world where algorithms, social platforms, and artificial intelligence increasingly mediate our decisions, identities, and even relationships, the newly released book The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI offers a timely and thought-provoking guide. This work is designed for readers seeking to navigate, critique, and thrive in the evolving digital landscape.A Roadmap to Understanding Digital IdentityDrawing from interdisciplinary research and real-world examples, Comfort Alorh provides a deeply insightful look into the ways technology reshapes human identity—psychologically, socially, and ethically. From the dopamine cycles of social media validation to the economic value of our data, The Digital Self unpacks the hidden mechanisms that influence how we see ourselves and each other.The book addresses key questions relevant to individuals, professionals, and policymakers alike:• How does social media redefine self-worth and belonging?• What role do virtual worlds and avatars play in shaping identity?• How do algorithms influence our choices, values, and relationships?• What does ethical responsibility look like in an AI-driven age?• How can we reclaim agency and authenticity in a hyper-connected world?Each chapter balances accessible storytelling with academic rigor, offering readers both clarity and practical insights.Why This Book Matters NowAs digital technologies permeate every aspect of daily life, understanding their effects on identity is urgent. The book does not simply diagnose challenges—it offers tools for reflection, adaptation, and intentional living in a world of constant connectivity.The Digital Self equips readers to:• Recognize and resist the hidden influence of algorithms.• Understand the psychological trade-offs of virtual validation.• Approach digital identity with ethics and responsibility.• Build healthier digital habits without disconnecting from technology.• Engage critically with the promises and perils of AI.Praise from Early ReadersEarly reviewers have described The Digital Self as “a must-read for professionals and everyday users alike” and “a mirror held up to our digital age that is both unsettling and empowering.”A professor of Information Systems remarked:“Alorh bridges the academic and the practical with rare clarity. This book belongs in classrooms, boardrooms, and living rooms alike.”Others have called it “Eye-opening and timely. This book shows how social media and AI aren’t just tools we use — they shape who we are. A must-read for anyone curious about identity in the digital era”About the AuthorComfort Alorh is an accomplished product manager, researcher, and thought leader working at the intersection of technology, identity, and society. Comfort brings over a decade of professional experience leading SaaS product development across fintech, e-commerce, and digital transformation initiatives in Africa and North America. With a unique blend of academic rigor and hands-on expertise, Comfort bridges strategy and execution, helping organizations build impactful products that shape the future of digital innovation.AvailabilityThe Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI is now available on Amazon Barnes & Noble , and other major book retailers.For more information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:Comfort Alorh

