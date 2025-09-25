AGDS Announces ALICE360 ProView EVO™ — Self-installing Gunshot Detection with Thermal & Video Verification

Self-Installing Gunshot Detection

Next-generation, self-installing gunshot detection and verification platform.

There is no other solution like the ALICE360 ProView EVO for Active Shooter deterrent in the security industry today” — Brad Jarrett

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alice Gunshot Detection Solutions (AGDS) today announced ALICE360 ProView EVO, a next-generation, self-installing gunshot detection and verification platform designed for schools, healthcare facilities, houses of worship, small businesses, and enterprise campuses. Unlike legacy systems that require specialized installation and costly maintenance, ALICE360 can be set up in minutes and provides verified alerts—combining acoustic shockwave detection with on-device thermal sensing and video snapshots—for rapid, confident response.

“Organizations need accuracy, speed, and simplicity,” said Brad Jarrett, CTO at AGDS. “With ProView EVO, you get real-time detection plus automatic visual and thermal verification, so dispatchers and first responders know exactly what happened and where—without the false alarms that plague traditional tech.”

KEY CAPABILITIES

• Self-installing in minutes; guided setup and remote 24/7 support

• Verified alerts: acoustic + thermal + instant camera snapshot for situational awareness

• Location precision with device identity and room/zone tagging

• Secure monitoring: optional 24/7 professional dispatch integration

• Flexible power: PoE or USB; accepts 7–60 VDC

• Local logging to SD card with cloud upload options

• Scalable: from a single site to multi-location deployments

• NDAA-compliant hardware; privacy-by-design

“ALICE360 gave us confidence from day one,” said Carlos Shephard, CEO, ACGTS. “We can deploy quickly across facilities and finally trust the alerts we receive.”

AVAILABILITY

ALICE360 ProView EVO is available now through AGDS’s ALICE GDS Integrators and authorized partners. Pricing starts at $89/device/mo, including 24/7 monitoring; also available for direct purchase. For demos and purchasing, visit alicegds.com or contact gds@alicegds.com.

MEET US AT GSX

Meet the AGDS / ALICE360 team at GSX. We won’t have a booth this year but are available for private meetings and hands-on demos near the venue. To schedule, email gds@alicegds.com or call 800-707-0294.

ABOUT AGDS (ALICE GUNSHOT DETECTION SOLUTIONS)

AGDS builds rapid-response safety technology that is easy to deploy and operate. Our ALICE360 platform unites accurate detection with instant verification and streamlined monitoring, helping protect people where they work, learn, worship, and heal. Learn more at alicegds.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brad Jarrett

CTO

AGDS — Alice Gunshot Detection Solutions

brad.jarrett@alicegds.com | 404-226-4221 | www.alicegds.com

ALICE 360 PROVIEW EVO Gunshot Detection Solution

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.