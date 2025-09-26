Digioh Named Winner of the 2025 Klaviyo Technology Partner of the Year Americas

Digioh Named Klaviyo Technology Partner of Year Americas 2025 at K:BOS 2025

Digioh honored at Klaviyo’s inaugural K:Partners Awards for driving identity-driven personalization and measurable growth for over 550 shared customers.

Together with Digioh, we’ve enabled hundreds of DTC brands to connect with their shoppers in meaningful ways.” — Eddie O’Brien, SVP Global Partnerships and Alliances, Klaviyo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognition underscores Digioh ’s excellence in the inaugural Klaviyo K:Partners Awards.Digioh, the leading identity-driven personalization platform, today announced it has been named the winner of the Klaviyo Technology Partner of the Year Americas 2025, presented at Klaviyo’s flagship event, K:BOS, in Boston.The inaugural K:Partners Awards celebrate the agencies and technology partners that deliver transformative outcomes, expand opportunities for customers worldwide, and drive measurable business results. Winners were selected based on innovation, creativity, customer success, and measurable impact across Klaviyo’s global ecosystem.Digioh received the Technology Partner of the Year Americas 2025 award for outstanding technology adoption and regional acceleration across the Americas, extending Klaviyo’s value for customers everywhere. Klaviyo and Digioh share over 550 mutual customers like Andie, Thirdlove, Dollar Shave Club, and more.The Digioh-Klaviyo partnership powers a range of high-converting experiences across web, email, SMS, and push. From personalized product quizzes and onsite experiences (like popups) to Digioh’s proprietary Owned Identification Suite, Digioh enhances the Klaviyo platform with data-rich touchpoints that fuel segmentation, flows, and revenue.Joint customers like Dollar Shave Club, Thirdlove, and Andie use Digioh to increase conversion rates by 300%+, grow Klaviyo lists 2x faster, generate 10–20% click-through rates on Klaviyo flows powered by Digioh data and, on average, a 13% incremental revenue lift.“At Digioh, identity-driven personalization is at the core of what we do. Our Owned Identification Suite helps brands resolve more of their anonymous traffic, capture zero-party data through pop-ups and quizzes, and then activate that data directly inside Klaviyo.Together this enables brands to deliver smarter automated flows, robust onsite personalization , reduce cart abandonment, increase email and SMS revenue, and grow LTV. This award is proof of the measurable impact our integration delivers, and we’re proud to be building better, smarter customer experiences—together with Klaviyo,” said Rishi Shah, CEO of Digioh.“At Klaviyo, we believe our partners are more than collaborators — they’re an extension of our team and true changemakers,” said Eddie O’Brien, SVP Global Partnerships and Alliances at Klaviyo. “They transform data into insight, strategies into success, and vision into lasting impact.Together with Digioh, we’ve enabled hundreds of DTC brands to connect with their shoppers in meaningful ways—whether through personalized email campaigns, engaging text messages, or targeted onsite interactions.The K:Partners Awards at K:BOS held in Boston honor the bold and the innovative across our ecosystem — the partners redefining what’s possible and showing how, together, we can build the future of customer engagement.”About the K:Partners AwardsThe K:Partners Awards highlight excellence across Klaviyo’s global ecosystem of agencies and technology partners. Winners are selected based on a combination of qualitative impact (innovation, creativity, client success stories, collaboration) and quantitative results (customer adoption, growth, and sustained performance).About DigiohDigioh helps ecommerce brands grow faster by personalizing the shopping experience. Our platform powers product recommendation quizzes, list growth pop-ups, onsite identification, and more so brands can collect data directly from shoppers and use it to improve their marketing funnel—from email and SMS, to ads and website experiences. Over 3,000 brands from Andie and Knix to enterprises like the NFL use Digioh to increase conversions and build stronger customer relationships.Learn more about the power of Digioh and Klaviyo at https://www.digioh.com/partner-klaviyo Media ContactBlake ImperlSVP Marketingblake@digioh.com

