Camps International Launches in the U.S., Expanding Access to Ethical Student Expeditions

With 1,100+ students from the U.S. already contributing 30,690 hours of service learning, the launch creates opportunities for students to travel with purpose.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Two decades of impact: Founded in 2002, Camps International has worked with over 1,000 schools and more than 55,000 young people worldwide.

• Through its Real-World Studies programme and more than 400,000 hours of student-led project work, Camps helps build global awareness, resilience, and responsibility, as highlighted in the 2025 Impact Report.

• Part of a wider movement: As part of Impact Travel Group (ITG) alongside World Endeavors and Kaya Responsible Travel, Camps is scaling its reach across North America.

Camps International, a global leader in socially responsible school expeditions, is launching operations in the United States. With a legacy of impact already established in North America, 1,168 students from the U.S. and Canada have contributed more than 30,690 hours to community and conservation projects worldwide through Camps expeditions.

Why it matters:

Since 2002, Camps International has helped 55,000+ students from 1,000+ schools worldwide contribute to meaningful community and conservation projects. These experiences build resilience, global awareness and leadership skills in young adults.

Educational innovation:

Camps International blends classroom learning with real-world action. Its Real World Studies programme connects UN Sustainable Development Goals to hands-on student impact, as highlighted in the 2025 Impact Report. Students learn practical skills while contributing tangible benefits to local communities.

Powered by a global group:

As part of Impact Travel Group (ITG), Camps International joins U.S.-based World Endeavors and Kaya Responsible Travel, alongside other mission-driven brands worldwide. This network strengthens Camps’ ability to serve American schools with trusted, responsible travel experiences.

What’s new for U.S. schools:

• Hands-on expeditions that challenge students to contribute meaningfully to communities and ecosystems.

• Permanent camps in Africa, Asia and Latin America, staffed locally, offering immersive, sustainable learning.

• Curriculum-aligned resources to prepare students and teachers before travel and extend learning afterward.

• A steadfast commitment to safety, inclusion and environmental responsibility.

“Camps International has always been driven by a strong sense of purpose for its travelers, partner communities, and the planet — a purpose that shapes every expedition and every project. The 2025 Impact Report reinforces just how important it is to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and values to thrive in an increasingly complex world. We’re incredibly excited to see Camps expand into the U.S., bringing its unique model of immersive, ethical travel to even more students across North America.” - Matt Lacey, COO, Impact Travel Group

With its U.S. launch, Camps International is excited to inspire a new generation of students to explore, contribute, and make a positive impact on communities and the planet.

About Camps International

Camps International is a social enterprise that balances profits with philanthropy. Camps operate a permanent network of international camps in the heart of rural communities and wildlife conservation areas through their wholly owned operations in Latin America, East Africa, and Southeast Asia. Camps are located where poverty levels are high and/or significant environmental and wildlife conservation challenges. Most camps are established on community land, and they employ local people to build, staff, and supply their camps, with each one acting as the hub from which they run their wide range of sustainable projects and adventure activities for young people around the globe. Projects vary from constructing school classrooms and supplying drinking water to terrestrial and marine wildlife conservation, reforestation, environmental education, and microfinance initiatives.

