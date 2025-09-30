Submit Release
Paris Artist and Writer Vicky-May Giraud Releases Assembly Not Required, a Bold Book Blending Fiction with Visual Art

Book cover of Assembly Not Required, a 2025 work of fiction with paintings by Paris artist and writer Vicky-May Giraud

Cover of Assembly Not Required (2025), by Paris based artist and writer Vicky-May Giraud

A cinematic, poetic narrative of 24 chapters accompanied by paintings, exploring identity, reinvention, and glamour.

Assembly Not Required is a stage where contradictions perform — unapologetic, glamorous, and dangerously honest”
— Vicky-May Giraud
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris-based French-Swedish artist and writer Vicky-May Giraud announces the release of Assembly Not Required (2025), a bold work of literary fiction that unites prose and painting in a striking multidisciplinary form. Already exhibited across Europe, Giraud now extends her vision onto the page, inviting readers into a world of contradictions, glamour, and reinvention.

Assembly Not Required is told across 24 chapters and an epilogue, unfolding like a series of cinematic vignettes — daring, glamorous, and mysterious. Neither memoir nor traditional novel, it blends fiction, poetry, and visual art to explore themes of identity, transformation, and duality.

The book also features a selection of Giraud’s own paintings, offering readers a visual dialogue alongside the narrative — a seamless extension of the artistry that defines her collections Duality & Reflection, Marked, Queens of the Deck, and Vogue 3000.

Assembly Not Required (2025) is available for purchase through the artist’s website: www.vmgperceptions.com.

About Vicky-May Giraud
Vicky-May Giraud is a Paris-based French-Swedish artist and writer whose multidisciplinary work blends painting, narrative, and performance aesthetics to reimagine femininity as glamorous, powerful, and unapologetically bold. Her acclaimed collections include Duality & Reflection, Marked, Queens of the Deck, and Vogue 3000. Assembly Not Required (2025) extends her practice into literature, pairing her cinematic storytelling with visual works.

Vicky-May Giraud
VMG Perceptions
vicky@vmgperceptions.com
