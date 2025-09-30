Paris Artist and Writer Vicky-May Giraud Releases Assembly Not Required, a Bold Book Blending Fiction with Visual Art

Cover of Assembly Not Required (2025), by Paris based artist and writer Vicky-May Giraud

A cinematic, poetic narrative of 24 chapters accompanied by paintings, exploring identity, reinvention, and glamour.

Assembly Not Required is a stage where contradictions perform — unapologetic, glamorous, and dangerously honest” — Vicky-May Giraud

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris-based French-Swedish artist and writer Vicky-May Giraud announces the release of Assembly Not Required (2025), a bold work of literary fiction that unites prose and painting in a striking multidisciplinary form. Already exhibited across Europe, Giraud now extends her vision onto the page, inviting readers into a world of contradictions, glamour, and reinvention.Assembly Not Required is told across 24 chapters and an epilogue, unfolding like a series of cinematic vignettes — daring, glamorous, and mysterious. Neither memoir nor traditional novel, it blends fiction, poetry, and visual art to explore themes of identity, transformation, and duality.The book also features a selection of Giraud’s own paintings, offering readers a visual dialogue alongside the narrative — a seamless extension of the artistry that defines her collections Duality & Reflection, Marked, Queens of the Deck, and Vogue 3000.Assembly Not Required (2025) is available for purchase through the artist’s website: www.vmgperceptions.com About Vicky-May GiraudVicky-May Giraud is a Paris-based French-Swedish artist and writer whose multidisciplinary work blends painting, narrative, and performance aesthetics to reimagine femininity as glamorous, powerful, and unapologetically bold. Her acclaimed collections include Duality & Reflection, Marked, Queens of the Deck, and Vogue 3000. Assembly Not Required (2025) extends her practice into literature, pairing her cinematic storytelling with visual works.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.