Edimakor Mac V4.3.0 Revolutionizing Image Creation And Video Generator with Advanced AI Features

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edimakor, the AI-powered creative software trusted by creators around the world, has released Edimakor Mac V4.3.0. This new version brings exciting upgrades, including Nano Banana and advanced AI tools for images, videos, and sound… The update is designed to give creators faster performance, cinematic quality, and more ways to bring their ideas to life.Smarter Image Creation with Nano BananaAt the heart of this release is Nano Banana, a breakthrough feature designed to make professional image creation accessible to everyone. By typing simple prompts, users can generate high-quality images in unique styles without advanced 3D skills. Users can turn flat photos into 3D figures, restore black-and-white pictures, design e-commerce visuals, or create cartoon-style characters. Nano Banana empowers both beginners and professionals to produce polished results in seconds.Expanded AI Features for Every Creative WorkflowWith the AI Image Generator, users can simply type in text prompts and get high-resolution images in just seconds. It supports multiple styles—such as watercolor, cartoon, cinematic—and also lets users restyle existing images. This means creators can produce visuals for social media, marketing, or personal use without needing graphic design skills.AI Image to PromptThe AI Image to Prompt tool transforms any uploaded image into a descriptive text prompt. By analyzing objects, colors, and style in the image, it generates expressive prompts you can reuse to create new visuals or videos. It helps maintain consistency and jumpstart creativity.Video to VideoThe Video to Video feature allows you to take a short clip and reimagine it in new styles or animations. It supports video style transfer and extension: turn an existing video into a stylized or animated version while preserving visual continuity and quality.The Watermark Remover lets creators clean up video or image files by removing unwanted logos or marks. It helps produce polished visuals ready for publishing, without leaving behind artifacts or damaging original quality.Video EnhancerWith Video Enhancer, users can upscale, sharpen, and improve clarity in videos. It enhances detail, adjusts lighting, and helps restore lower-resolution footage to look more polished and professional.AI Sound Effect GeneratorThe AI Sound Effect Generator produces ambient and object-based audio effects from text descriptions. Whether you write “rain on a window,” “dog barking,” or “laser blast,” the system generates realistic sound elements synced to your scenes. Great for videos, animations, games, and more.Transforming Creativity with AIWith the V4.3.0 update, Edimakor delivers a complete set of AI-powered tools that make creating videos and images simple yet professional. From generating visuals and reimagining clips to adding realistic sound, it empowers anyone to bring ideas to life with cinematic quality. Edimakor is an all-in-one creative platform trusted by a global community, helping both beginners and experts produce high-quality content quickly and effortlessly.Stay connected with Edimakor:Official Website: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/ X/Twitter: https://x.com/HitpawEdimakor YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edimakor_official

