Turkmenistan’s energy experts explore technological parks during an OSCE-supported study visit to Italy

Representatives of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan discussed best practices of establishing technological energy parks during an OSCE-organized study visit to Milan, Italy, that took place from 22 to 24 September 2025.

The experts from Turkmenistan held meetings with their counterparts from the EU Commission’s Joint Research Centre “Energy Efficiency and Renewables and the Polytechnic University of Milan. They discussed with their Italian counterparts the organizational, legal, engineering and technological dimensions related to the establishment and operation of technological energy parks.

“The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized this study visit as part of its co-operation with the government of Turkmenistan in the area of developing the renewable energy sector and energy-saving technologies,” said Olivera Zurovac-Kuzman, Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“We anticipate this visit offered a comprehensive platform for detailed discussions on various aspects of establishing technological energy parks and enhance the capacities of Turkmenistan’s experts in this cutting-edge field,” she added.

The delegation members had an opportunity to gain first-hand experiences of the operation of a technological energy park during a site visit to the Environment Park “Parco Scientifico Tecnologico per l’Ambiente” in Turin.

“This activity is particularly relevant, as Turkmenistan adopted the Law on Energy Saving and Energy Efficiency and is committed to implementing these measures,” emphasized Zurovac-Kuzman. “In this context, the visit to the technological energy parks serves as an extension of our ongoing support to the host country in advancing sustainable energy initiatives.”

The study visit was organized in co-operation with the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities.