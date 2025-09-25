Butler Specialty Company Offers New Line of Living Room Cabinets and Chests

Chicago-based furniture company offers versatile new living room cabinets and chests, combining functional design with global craftsmanship.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company provides a comprehensive selection of living room storage furniture through its expanded cabinet and chest collection (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/living-room/chests,cabinets/room-type.aspx), addressing the growing demand for functional furniture that combines organization with aesthetic appeal.

The collection includes the Lark Cabinet series, now featuring two of the company's newest finishes, and the Rashmi Accent Chest, each designed to serve multiple room applications while maintaining the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship.

Featured Collection Details:

The Lark Cabinet collection offers two newly introduced finishes:

• Washed Black finish (Model 5673432) – Features MDF construction with acacia solids and veneers

• Walnut finish (Model 5673489) – Provides a medium brown color option in the same material combination

Butler Specialty Company has launched new styles in the Lark collection featuring these two new finishes, expanding design options for customers seeking coordinated furniture pieces.

Both Lark models measure 31 inches wide by 14 inches deep by 30 inches high, weighing 134 pounds with a 200-pound weight capacity. The cabinets include one pull-out drawer with metal glides and full extension capability, plus two cabinet doors opening to reveal a fixed inner shelf providing 10.75 inches of storage space on both top and bottom sections.

The Rashmi Accent Chest (Model 5964338) (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-rashmi-accent-chest/5964338-871/iteminformation.aspx) incorporates teak wood and bone inlay construction, offering a distinctive design element for customers seeking unique material combinations.

"We serve almost every distribution channel, from e-commerce to big box stores, to interior designers and the trade and hospitality sectors," said Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "With over 90 years of experience, we've had quite a few years to scour the globe in search of the best partners, a vast selection of materials, and the finest manufacturing resources."

Construction and Quality Features:

The Lark Cabinet series incorporates several professional-grade features:

• Ball-bearing metal glides with full-extension and safety stops for smooth drawer operation

• Magnetic closures for secure cabinet access

• Wood scoring application providing textured surface detail

• Delivered fully assembled for immediate use

• Suitable for living rooms, dining rooms, entryways, kitchens, bar/recreation rooms, or home offices

All products in the collection arrive fully assembled, eliminating setup requirements for customers and ensuring immediate functionality upon delivery.

Butler Specialty Company maintains manufacturing partnerships across more than 12 countries, enabling diverse material sourcing and production capabilities. The Lark Cabinet series originates from Vietnam manufacturing facilities, while the Rashmi Accent Chest is produced in India, reflecting the company's international supply chain approach.

The company serves businesses throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, working with various distribution channels to reach end customers through multiple retail formats.

Butler Specialty Company updates its product assortment monthly, demonstrating responsiveness to market trends and customer preferences. This approach allows the company to maintain current design offerings while preserving quality standards developed over nine decades of operation.

"We are able to offer our customers a product that can stand the test of time," Bergman noted. "Our mission is simple here at Butler Specialty Company: to make each item 'the brightest spot in your room'."

The company maintains partnerships with factories meeting specific environmental and ethical standards, ensuring responsible manufacturing practices throughout its supply chain. Premium materials include hardwoods, veneers, marble, stone, and metal finishes, sourced through established international relationships.

For customers requiring custom development, Butler Specialty Company provides comprehensive services from concept through production, offering what the company describes as a "Made by Butler, designed by you" experience.

Butler Specialty Company recommends specific care procedures for optimal furniture longevity. Cleaning requires wiping with clean, dry cloth and regular dusting. Spills should be addressed immediately using damp cloth followed by thorough drying. The company advises against abrasive cleaners or household chemicals that could damage wood finishes and recommends drink coasters for surface protection.

The living room cabinet and chest collection represents Butler Specialty Company's continued focus on combining functional storage solutions with contemporary design elements, maintaining the quality standards established since the company's founding in 1930.

For more information or to explore the full range of products, visit https://www.butlerspecialty.net/, call +1 (773) 221-1200, or shop directly at the online store (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company/brand-type.aspx). You can also browse design inspiration and updates on the company blog (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/blog.inc).

