Unlocking WOTC Success Through the Rockerbox and AxisCare Integration

AxisCare Home Care Clients Improve WOTC Results with Rockerbox's WOTC Optimization Platform and Robust Integration

The (WOTC) survey link built directly into the AxisCare app has been a game changer. This integration has more than doubled our screening rate and eliminated extra steps.” — Home Care Agency Owner

DALLAS TEXAS , TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) is a powerful program that rewards employers for hiring individuals who face barriers to employment. For home care agencies, WOTC can deliver significant financial relief that can be reinvested into caregiver support, recruitment, and retention.Through a direct integration with AxisCare, Rockerbox has made WOTC participation simple and highly effective. Agencies are able to screen caregivers automatically, monitor progress in real time, and capture more credits with less effort.A Seamless Setup ExperienceAgencies consistently describe the setup process as smooth and straightforward. One agency shared that Rockerbox “worked closely with us to ensure everything was integrated properly into AxisCare, and their team was always available to answer questions.” Another explained that “the process was well supported, did not require much manual work on our end, and the integration was simple and seamless.”Automation That Saves Time and Improves AccuracyBefore Rockerbox, many agencies relied on manual steps, separate paperwork, and constant follow-up from HR managers. With the integration, caregivers are screened automatically during onboarding in the AxisCare app.One agency leader said:“Instead of relying on separate paperwork or extra steps, caregivers are screened automatically through AxisCare. This ensures no one slips through the cracks and saves our team valuable time.”Another added:“The automation reduced the administrative burden on our team, making them more productive in other parts of their role.”Tracking and Improving Screening RatesAgencies now have complete visibility into their screening results. Reports within AxisCare and Rockerbox dashboards allow managers to identify incomplete questionnaires and follow up quickly.One agency explained:“We built WOTC screening into our onboarding workflow so that every applicant is prompted consistently. It becomes second nature for staff and ensures compliance.”Others take a more structured approach:“We set a clear screening percentage goal of 90 percent. To help our offices adjust to the new program, we held company-wide meetings and launched a quarterly challenge to drive performance and accountability.”And another summarized:“With our previous provider, the process was manual and offered little visibility. With Rockerbox and AxisCare, we now have full visibility from start to finish, and our screening percentage has more than doubled.”Financial Benefits That Drive GrowthThe financial impact has been one of the most compelling outcomes for agencies using Rockerbox through AxisCare.Across AxisCare clients, the average credit per certification is $394.56.When agencies track hours effectively, this grows to $907.04 for caregivers working between 120 and 400 hours.For those surpassing 400 hours, agencies capture an average of $2,398.91 per caregiver.Agencies report that Rockerbox’s automation helps them maximize these higher-value certifications. One leader noted:“The credits we have received through WOTC help offset recruitment and training costs.”Another commented:“We are already seeing significant improvement compared to our previous vendor, and I am confident the financial results will continue to grow.”And a third summarized:“We are doing a much better job of screening new caregivers and maximizing available credits, which has created a meaningful financial benefit for our agencies.”Features That Make a DifferenceClients consistently highlight the same features as most valuable:Automatic screening during onboardingWOTC questionnaires delivered directly in the caregiver appReminders built into the system so no surveys are missedReal-time WOTC reports in AxisCare with details on screening completion and hours workedAs one agency shared:“The (WOTC) survey link built directly into the caregiver app has been a game changer. If a caregiver hasn’t completed the survey, they are automatically reminded within the app. This integration has more than doubled our screening rate and eliminated extra steps.”Impact on Recruitment and RetentionWhile most agencies say the program has not fundamentally changed their overall recruitment strategies, it has encouraged them to broaden their hiring approach and become more intentional with onboarding.One leader explained:“Knowing we can benefit from hiring individuals eligible for WOTC has encouraged us to broaden our recruitment strategies and reinvest savings into caregiver support, training, and recognition.”Another observed:“The program has made it easier for office managers to communicate and ensure that eligible hires are receiving work quickly, which has helped increase caregiver retention.”Results Across AgenciesOn average, agencies converting to Rockerbox through AxisCare have experienced:23% improvement in screening percentage$135 increase in average tax credit per eligible caregiver28% increase in overall credits capturedThese results align with the broader data trends showing that agencies using AxisCare + Rockerbox are moving caregivers into higher credit-value ranges, including the $907 to $2,398 per certification tiers, where the financial impact becomes transformative.ConclusionThe Rockerbox and AxisCare integration has transformed how home care agencies participate in WOTC. With automation, real-time reporting, and dedicated support, agencies are capturing more credits while reducing administrative work.The financial impact has been significant, and the operational benefits are helping agencies strengthen both recruitment and retention.As one agency put it:“WOTC is truly a win-win. It provides financial benefits to your agency while supporting individuals who often face barriers to employment. Partnering with Rockerbox takes the guesswork out of the process, and the integration with AxisCare makes participation incredibly easy.”

