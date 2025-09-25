Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,627 in the last 365 days.

Jeollanam-do Targets Chinese Travelers with Joint Korea-China Influencer Vlog Campaign

Wando

완도

Ahead of China’s group-tour visa-free policy, Jeollanam-do launches a creative digital strategy to attract Chinese visitors

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As China prepares to implement a visa-free policy for group tourists visiting South Korea, Jeollanam-do Province announced a bold marketing initiative to capture the attention of Chinese travelers. The province is set to produce a joint Korea–China influencer vlog, aiming to showcase Jeollanam-do’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and modern tourism experiences to a rapidly growing Chinese audience.

The campaign will bring together leading influencers from both Korea and China to create engaging, high-quality vlogs highlighting Jeollanam-do’s scenic attractions, culinary experiences, accommodations, and unique cultural activities. By releasing the content across popular Chinese digital platforms and social networks, Jeollanam-do seeks to motivate Chinese tourists to plan trips immediately following the visa-free implementation.

“With the expected surge of Chinese visitors following the new visa-free entry, Jeollanam-do is taking a proactive approach,” said a Jeollanam-do official. “Through authentic influencer storytelling, we want to present our province as the most exciting and welcoming destination in Korea.”

This initiative is strategically timed to coincide with China’s National Day holiday and the upcoming winter travel season, key periods for outbound Chinese tourism. It represents Jeollanam-do’s broader vision to enhance international tourism marketing and to build lasting cultural and economic ties between Korea and China.

Kevin Cho
CONNECTED STAGE INC
media@connectedstage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jeollanam-do Targets Chinese Travelers with Joint Korea-China Influencer Vlog Campaign

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more