SupplierGateway Launches Global Enhanced Digital Certification (EDC) for Suppliers

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SupplierGateway today announced the expansion of their Enhanced Digital Certification ( EDC ), a global verification standard designed to unlock supply chain credibility, reduce friction for suppliers, and help buyers worldwide onboard vetted partners with confidence.Available in 188 countries, SupplierGateway’s EDC offers suppliers - from small and mid-sized businesses to local vendors - an affordable, streamlined path to demonstrate compliance, risk readiness, and operational integrity.Key Features & Benefits-Comprehensive Verification Across 25+ Critical Data Points, covering legal standing, financial health, cybersecurity readiness, government checks and regulatory compliance.-Fast, Affordable, Inclusive Onboarding: The application takes less than 15 minutes; certification is typically issued within 24 - 72 hours; pricing designed to be accessible for businesses of all sizes.-Global Recognition & Buyer Trust: EDC signals that suppliers are not only operationally ready, but also risk-aware, compliant, and competitive - opening doors to procurement opportunities with leading corporations across industries.Who Should CertifyEDC is particularly valuable for:-Small and medium businesses seeking entrance into enterprise procurement channels.-Local suppliers ready to scale globally.-Vendors wanting/needing to reduce paperwork and improve their visibility.-Companies aiming to proactively demonstrate responsible sourcing, compliance and risk mitigation.How to Get Certified-Complete the EDC application via the SupplierGateway portal - it’s a 15 minute process.-Prepare standard documents such as: photo ID and proof of business ownership.-Submit your verification process - globally recognized checks are conducted behind the scenes.-Receive your certification - generally within 24 - 72 hours. Once certified, you are more visible to global buyers, and your compliance status shows up in procurement systems.About SupplierGatewaySupplierGateway is a leading platform revolutionizing how buyers and suppliers connect. Through a suite of tools— supplier onboarding , data enrichment, certification, impact and sustainability assessment—SupplierGateway makes supply chains more efficient, transparent, inclusive and trustworthy.Contact InformationFor media inquiries, demos, or further information contact via email info@suppliergateway.com.

