SupplierGateway Launches Global Enhanced Digital Certification (EDC) for Suppliers
SupplierGateway today announced the expansion of their Enhanced Digital Certification (EDC), a global verification standard.
Available in 188 countries, SupplierGateway’s EDC offers suppliers - from small and mid-sized businesses to local vendors - an affordable, streamlined path to demonstrate compliance, risk readiness, and operational integrity.
Key Features & Benefits
-Comprehensive Verification Across 25+ Critical Data Points, covering legal standing, financial health, cybersecurity readiness, government checks and regulatory compliance.
-Fast, Affordable, Inclusive Onboarding: The application takes less than 15 minutes; certification is typically issued within 24 - 72 hours; pricing designed to be accessible for businesses of all sizes.
-Global Recognition & Buyer Trust: EDC signals that suppliers are not only operationally ready, but also risk-aware, compliant, and competitive - opening doors to procurement opportunities with leading corporations across industries.
Who Should Certify
EDC is particularly valuable for:
-Small and medium businesses seeking entrance into enterprise procurement channels.
-Local suppliers ready to scale globally.
-Vendors wanting/needing to reduce paperwork and improve their visibility.
-Companies aiming to proactively demonstrate responsible sourcing, compliance and risk mitigation.
How to Get Certified
-Complete the EDC application via the SupplierGateway portal - it’s a 15 minute process.
-Prepare standard documents such as: photo ID and proof of business ownership.
-Submit your verification process - globally recognized checks are conducted behind the scenes.
-Receive your certification - generally within 24 - 72 hours. Once certified, you are more visible to global buyers, and your compliance status shows up in procurement systems.
About SupplierGateway
SupplierGateway is a leading platform revolutionizing how buyers and suppliers connect. Through a suite of tools—supplier onboarding, data enrichment, certification, impact and sustainability assessment—SupplierGateway makes supply chains more efficient, transparent, inclusive and trustworthy.
Contact Information
For media inquiries, demos, or further information contact via email info@suppliergateway.com.
Amy Sanders
SupplierGateway LLC
+1 949-525-9205
info@suppliergateway.com
