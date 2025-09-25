How AltHub's Technology Advancement Helps Companies Reach MIT's Data Revenue Benchmark

AltHub

AltHub Launches First Self-Serve AI Tickerization Tool to Bridge Gap Between Corporate Data and $137B Alternative Data Market—Free 100-Row Trial Available

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day, enterprises generate millions of data points about customers, transactions, and market activity. Yet MIT research reveals that while strategically-guided companies generate 17% of their revenue from data monetization, the vast majority of firms don't know how or have the tools to monetize their anonymized data. Today, AltHub launches SymLink 3.0, the market's first fully self-serve AI-powered tickerization tool (instantly maps data points to stock ticker symbols) that automatically bridges this critical gap between operational data and financial opportunity.

"SymLink 3.0 represents cutting-edge AI technology helping clients discover new revenue streams through data monetization," said Scott Hall, CEO and Founder of AltHub. "We're bridging the gap identified by leading research—very few companies know how to monetize their data, while Deloitte highlights massive demand from investment firms willing to spend $137 billion on exactly this type of alternative data."

AI-Powered Entity Mapping at Enterprise Scale

SymLink 3.0's sophisticated algorithms automatically enrich business data by mapping brands of companies to publicly traded companies and market identifiers, making datasets instantly ready for investors. For example, when a retail food company notices Oreo cookies receiving increased website clicks due to a celebrity endorsement, SymLink 3.0 can instantly map the Oreo brand to its parent company Mondelez International (MDLZ) to analyze correlation between consumer interest and stock performance—creating valuable intelligence for investment firms.

"Our AI technology transforms the complex challenge of data monetization into a streamlined, automated process that previously required expensive consulting teams," explained Vishnu Thurpati, Co-Founder and CTO of AltHub.

Real-World Revenue Transformation

ShopLiftr's success demonstrates the platform's transformative potential. The retail analytics company tracks over 200,000 weekly retail promotions from 300 retailers, including data from manufacturers like Unilever and chains like Kroger. Using SymLink's AI capabilities, AltHub linked ShopLiftr's promotional data to stock symbols and created datasets that provide real-time insights into companies' strategies.

"AltHub was instrumental in reviewing and building our Financial alternative data set and supporting our go-to-market," said John Scott, CEO of ShopLiftr.

This success illustrates the broader market opportunity. "AltHub takes distribution data—website clicks or sales data for example—from companies in any industry and enriches it so hedge funds can identify trends," noted Tim Keane, who leads marketing at AltHub.

The platform addresses both sides of the alternative data ecosystem—creating new revenue streams for companies while providing investment firms access to unique datasets. With 25 enterprise clients and 93% year-over-year growth, AltHub has established itself as a leading platform for transforming data into investment-grade products in the rapidly expanding alternative data market.

About AltHub

AltHub’s smart AI-powered data monetization platform automatically connects your business information to financial markets and identifies patterns that help investors make better decisions. Our AI platform transforms everyday business data—from sales and foot traffic to customer reviews—into valuable alternative data and datasets that investment firms will pay premium prices for.

For more information and free trial access, visit https://althub.com

Legal Disclaimer:

