Drone Innovation Leadership: Xraised Spotlights T. Seth Ford and the Rise of Drone615 Technology

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a compelling new interview published on Xraised, aviation expert and Drone615 founder T. Seth Ford shares how a career that began on the battlefield evolved into a pioneering journey in commercial drone innovation and data-driven technology.

From Battlefield Operations to Drone Innovation

Ford describes how his early exposure to military drone systems shaped the vision behind Drone615. As one of the first U.S. military pilots to deploy the RQ-16B T-Hawk Micro Air Vehicle, the military’s initial small hovering drone prototype, he witnessed how uncrewed aircraft could transform operations. That experience became the foundation of Drone615, where drone technology, innovation, and disciplined leadership define every project.

Today, Drone615 supports clients across construction, utilities, land development, and government sectors, applying the same precision and structure Ford learned in the military.

Technology Evolution and the Future of Drone Innovation

Ford explains how drones have evolved from simple surveillance tools to highly autonomous, AI-enhanced systems.

Drone615 uses these advancements to deliver RTK/PPK-accurate mapping, 3D modeling, inspections, and advanced data workflows. He predicts that the next decade will bring widespread autonomous delivery, integrated air mobility, and new wearable surveillance technologies that reshape everyday industry operations.



Leadership Lessons from Military Service to Entrepreneurship

Transitioning from a structured military environment to entrepreneurship required adaptability and patience. Ford shares how waiting nearly ten years before launching Drone615 allowed the market and public perception to mature.

His leadership approach—built on clarity, resilience, and strategic decision-making—continues to guide Drone615 as it scales within a fast-moving industry.



Building Credibility Through Results and Community Engagement

Drone615 built trust through consistent performance, transparent communication, and community involvement. Ford’s background in aviation and military systems strengthened the company’s credibility, helping Drone615 stand out in a field that is still misunderstood by many businesses.

The company remains aligned with FAA and TDOT standards and is currently transitioning to fully American-made aircraft in response to the Countering CCP Drones Act.



Drone Technology and Innovation in the Next Ten Years

Ford envisions a future where drones are integrated into everyday commercial workflows. With advancing autonomy, improved data systems, and expanding regulations, drones will continue to boost safety, efficiency, and operational intelligence across industries.

Drone615 plans to remain at the forefront of this movement, combining innovation with practical, real-world solutions.



About T. Seth Ford

Ford brings more than 18 years of experience across aviation, military systems, logistics, security, and project management. He is completing a Master of Science in Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University while leading Drone615 as Owner and Principal Pilot.



About Drone615

Drone615 provides commercial drone flight services and aerial data acquisition for land development, construction, utilities, government agencies, and industrial clients across Middle Tennessee.

Services include survey-grade mapping, aerial imagery, inspections, 3D modelling, and advanced data workflows.

