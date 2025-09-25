Submit Release
Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 1106.07—Hike Safe Card

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138
September 25, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing regarding the amendment to rules related to the Hike Safe Card on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Fis 1106.07 rules would be amended to include permitting domestic partners and the minor children and stepchildren of domestic partners to be covered under the family card, in accordance with Chapter 148, Laws of 2025.

The public is invited to attend this hearing to provide feedback or submit comments via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.

