MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range hosts hunter education skills sessions in October

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center this October. This in-person training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. MDC staff will host two events in October at Parma Woods.

Prior to attending the class, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

Parma Woods Shooting Range is located at 15900 NW River Rd. in Parkville. MDC staff and volunteers hold monthly hunter education courses. For more information on the range, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/parma-woods-shooting-range-outdoor-education-center.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.