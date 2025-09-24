Niagara Falls man arrested, charged with attempting to disable a CSX railroad switch that could cause a derailment

BUFFALO, N.Y. - U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Charles Wilson, 66, of Niagara Falls, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with attempting to disable a CSX railroad switch in a manner that could cause a derailment or damage railroad equipment. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on June 22, 2025, Amtrak personnel reported to CSX employees that a pad lock was replaced on a railroad switch at the CSX Transportation Niagara Rail Yard on 29th Street in Niagara Falls, NY. CSX trains that use the Niagara Rail Yard carry items including chlorine, sulfuric acid, and bleach.

A railroad switch enables trains to be guided from one track to another. The Amtrak switch pad lock was stolen and replaced with an orange Maintenance of Way (MOW) pad lock, a large pad lock with one universal key. Because the pad lock was replaced with an MOW lock, the railway switch could not be changed in a timely manner. As a result, an Amtrak passenger train was delayed.

On June 23, 2025, surveillance cameras were installed in the area by CSX personnel. A subsequent review of surveillance footage identified Wilson as an individual entering the CSX Niagara Rail Yard on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and appearing to remove a pad lock and replace it with a MOW pad lock. CSX personnel had to remove the unauthorized MOW pad lock and return the switch back to its original position. Wilson’s actions created an interruption and a safety concern to train operations that could have led to a derailment of train cars that contain hazardous material. On July 1, 2025, Wilson drove an ATV from the direction of his home to the CSX Niagara Rail Yard and is seen on surveillance moving a mechanical hand switch into a new position, which could have caused a train derailment. The derailment of a train carrying chlorine, bleach and sulfuric acid could have potentially catastrophic consequences. In the following days, on July 2 and 6, 2025, Wilson is again seen trespassing on CSX property. According to the complaint, he’s been under investigation by the CSX Police Department for various issues since 2013 and was arrested in 2014 and 2016 for criminal trespass and criminal tampering. The 2016 charges resulted in an order of protection barring Wilson from being on CSX property.

Wilson made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr. and was held pending a detention hearing.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the CSX Police Department, under the direction of Chief Sean Douris, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Philip Tejera.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

