Mexican woman pleads guilty to, sentenced for illegal re-entry

BUFFALO, N.Y. –U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Ancelma Contreras Pano, 40, a citizen and national of Mexico, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to re-entry of a removed alien. She was sentenced to serve two months in prison and will then be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Smith, who handled the case, stated that Contreras Pano is an alien without any legal status in the United States. In June 2015, she was physically removed from the United States. On July 31, 2025, Contreras Pano was found in Erie County, NY, by Border Patrol Agents and did not have any documents allowing her to be legally present in the United States.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The plea and sentencing are the result of an investigation by U.S. Border Patrol, under the direction of Patrol Agent-in-Charge David Banks.

# # # #