Woman arrested for transporting an illegal alien

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Yuizanet Elias, 46, a United States citizen, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with transportation within the United States of an illegal alien, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Smith and Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen M. McCarthy, who are handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on May 18, 2025, agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO) performed surveillance at 317 Schenck Street in North Tonawanda, NY, which is the residence of Elias and her boyfriend, Jose Antonio Arzate-Negron, a known illegal alien. Arzate-Negron was seen by agents but as they approached, he ran back into the residence. Elias then exited the residence and was confronted by agents, who requested that she bring Arzate-Negron to the door, but she refused. Agents explained that Arzate-Negron was illegally present in the United States. However, Elias still refused to go get Arzate-Negron. Agents then left the residence.

On multiple days in July 2025, agents surveilled the residence and observed Arzate-Negron exiting the residence and getting into a vehicle registered to and driven by Elias. On these days, it also appeared that Elias was conducting counter-surveillance before Arzate-Negron would leave the residence, attempting to spot law enforcement vehicles. On July 25, 2025, Arzate-Negron exited the residence and got into Elias’s vehicle. Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop but Elias fled the area. Agents followed the vehicle which, after a short distance, stopped, and Arzate-Negron got out and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Arzate-Negron was apprehended and taken into custody.

Elias made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was released on conditions.

The complaint is a result of an investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations, under the direction of Acting Field Office Director Steven Kurzdorfer.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

