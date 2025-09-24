Mexican man arrested for illegal re-entry

BUFFALO, N.Y. –U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Alejandro Vazquez-Landin, 40, a citizen and national of Mexico, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with re-entry of a removed alien, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Smith, who handled the case, stated that according to the complaint, on September 10, 2025, while conducting surveillance of a pickup truck with out-of-state plates parked at a hotel in Amherst, NY, law enforcement observed four male subjects, all wearing construction attire, enter the vehicle. Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop. Vazquez Landin, a passenger in the vehicle, opened his door and began running towards a nearby parking lot. After a short foot chase, he was apprehended. Vazquez Landin did not possess any valid immigration documents that would allow him to be in the United States. An immigration record check determined that he is a native and citizen of Mexico, who was physically removed from the United States in June 2008 and September of 2012.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by U.S. Border Patrol, under the direction of Patrol Agent-in-Charge David Banks.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

# # # #