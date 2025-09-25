Submit Release
Birmingham Man Pleads Guilty to Murder for Hire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to murder for hire as charged, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

Mohammad Mohammad, 64, of Hoover, Alabama, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Madeline H. Haikala to seven counts of murder for hire.

According to court documents, in September 2024, Mohammad met with an undercover (UC) law enforcement officer who he thought was a hitman.  Mohammad discussed with the UC the cost of killing his wife and six adult children.

Mohammad faces a statutory maximum sentence of ten years for each count.

The FBI investigated the case along with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan S. Cross and William R. McComb. 

