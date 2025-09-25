Trinitarios Gang Members Extradited from Honduras to Face Rico Charges Related to Four Murders

BOSTON – Two Honduran nationals have been extradited to the United States to face racketeering charges. Each defendant – both of whom are alleged members of the Trinitarios – is charged with participating in two murders. They are alleged to have been in the United States illegally at the time of the murders and fled to Honduras to avoid federal charges.

Elvis Trujillo, 27, and Yeferson Vallecillo Cambar, 23, were arrested in December 2024 in Honduras at the request of the United States and extradited to the United States yesterday. Trujillo and Cambar will appear in federal court in Boston at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. today. Trujillo and Cambar were each indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of RICO Conspiracy.

Trujillo and Cambar are alleged to be members of the Trinitarios criminal enterprise, which is a transnational criminal organization with a large presence in Massachusetts communities. In February 2025, federal charges were unsealed against more than two dozen Trinitarios members as part of a multijurisdictional takedown. Those charges included specific allegations that the Trinitarios were responsible for over 10 murders taking place over the last decade. Trujillo is charged with allegedly participating in two of those murders. Cambar is charged with allegedly participating in two additional murders

According to the charging documents, the Trinitarios are a hierarchical criminal organization, with positions that are known to exist at the state and local chapter level, whose members adhere to a code of conduct. Enmanuel Paula-Cabral, a/k/a, “Nelfew,” a/k/a “Gordo,” “Manny,” allegedly served as the State Supreme of the Trinitarios for Massachusetts, responsible for the entirety of the gang’s criminal activities, coordination with other state leaders and communication with leadership of the Trinitarios in the Dominican Republic.

Trujillo is charged with participating in the murder of Juan Espinal in March 2017, and the murder of Mindy Tran in November 2017. The murder of Espinal is alleged in court documents to have been committed by Trujillo and another Trinitario member on the orders of Trinitario leadership. Trujillo and the other Trinitario member are alleged to have ambushed Espinal and fired at him as he walked past, then chased him down and fired more rounds killing him in the street. The murder of Mindy Tran is alleged in court documents to have been committed by Trujillo and another individual during an attempted robbery of Tran during a marijuana sale. Trujillo is alleged to have fired the shot that killed Tran.

According to court documents, Trujillo was in the United States illegally and is believed to have consented to removal to Honduras following his conviction in a separate shooting incident in order to avoid charges for his role in the murder of Tran.

Cambar is charged with participating in the murders of Jandriel Heredia and Abraham Diaz in September 2023. According to the charging documents, the Trinitarios wrongly believed rival gang members were in attendance at a graduation party and conducted a drive-by shooting that killed Heredia and Diaz and wounded five other surviving victims. The Trinitarios targeted the party to retaliate for the recent death of a Trinitario gang member. Cambar is alleged to have assisted in procuring the vehicle used in the double murder and assisting in the concealment and destruction of evidence after the fact.

Cambar is believed to have fled to Honduras to avoid charges for his role in the September 2023 shooting. Cambar was present in the United States during this time without legal status and without inspection at a port of entry.

The charge of conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity (also known as “racketeering conspiracy” or “RICO conspiracy”) provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations in New England; Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; Kevin Neal, Acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Massachusetts; Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble; Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker; Lynn Police Chief Christopher P. Reddy; and Lawrence Police Chief Maurice Aguiler made the announcement. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and the Andover, Boston, Peabody, Salem, and Manchester NH Police Departments. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs coordinated with authorities in Honduras to secure the extradition of Trujillo and Cambar. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip A. Mallard of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

