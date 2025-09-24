Central West End License Office to Close Until Further Notice

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue, today, announced the closing of the Central West End License Office due to contractual deficiencies. This office, located in St. Louis, at 3949 Lindell Blvd., will close at noon - Wednesday, September 24, 2025 – until further notice.

While the office is closed, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Downtown STL License Office – 1405 Pine St, Suite 202

Maplewood License Office – 3238 Laclede Station Road

Clayton License Office – 8251 Maryland Ave, Suite 16

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

###