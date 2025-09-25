Unionville License Office Transitions to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Unionville License Office. The contract has been awarded to RPM Signs & Shirts.

The license office, located at 1507 Main Street, (now closed) will reopen on Monday, September 22, at the same location. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday,

9 AM to 4 PM. Phone: (660) 947-3621.

While the office is closed, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

• Milan License Office – 200 East 3rd St

• Princeton License Office – 703 Hickland, Suite B

• Kirksville License Office – 105 West Potter Ave

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

