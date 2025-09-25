Delivery Method: VIA Electronic Mail Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Adalberto Cabrera Recipient Title Chief Operating Officer Tarmac Products, Inc. 16311 NW 52nd Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33014

United States acabrera@tarmac-usa.com Issuing Office: Division of Medical Device and Radiological Health Operations Central United States

November 9, 2020

Case #: 595993

WARNING LETTER



Mr. Cabrera:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspected your drug manufacturing facility, Tarmac Products Inc., FEI 1025483, at 16311 NW 52nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida, from September 9 to 27, 2019. During the inspection, FDA investigators determined your firm is a manufacturer of over-the-counter drug products as well as wound dressing medical devices.

This warning letter summarizes significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals and Quality System (QS) regulations for medical devices. See Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), parts 210 and 211 (21 CFR parts 210 and 211) and 21 CFR part 820, respectively. Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated within the meaning of section 501(a)(2)(B) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. 351(a)(2)(B).

In addition, your firm manufactures the over-the-counter (OTC) drug product “HYPERCARE.” “HYPERCARE is an unapproved new drug in violation of section 505(a) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 355(a). Introduction or delivery for introduction of such product into interstate commerce is prohibited under section 301(d) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 331(d). These violations are described in more detail below.

Under section 201(h) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the Act), 21 U.S.C. § 321(h), Sonafine Wound Dressing and Venelex Ointment Wound Dressing are devices because they are intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, or to affect the structure or any function of the body. This inspection revealed that these devices are adulterated within the meaning of section 501(h) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 351(h), in that the methods used in, or the facilities or controls used for, their manufacture, packing, storage, or installation are not in conformity with the current good manufacturing practice requirements of the Quality System regulation found at Title 21, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 820.

We reviewed your October 14, 2019, response to our Form FDA 483 in detail and acknowledge receipt of your subsequent correspondence.

During our inspection, our investigators observed specific violations including, but not limited to, the following:

Drug CGMP Violations

1. Your firm failed to ensure that laboratory records included complete data derived from all tests necessary to ensure compliance with established specifications and standards (21 CFR 211.194(a)).

Your laboratory records did not include complete testing data. For example, we observed BioLumix microbiological testing results that appeared altered. (b)(4) sample (b)(4) was tested using the BioLumix on March 15, 2019, for Escherichia coli. The audit trail shows a passing result and notes that a negative confirmation test was performed on March 18, 2019. Per your Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) QC-043 BioLumix Microbiological Testing Operation, Cleaning, Calibration and Maintenance, confirmation tests are performed if a sample has a detection time above limit. However, the initial result was not found in the BioLumix audit trail or in your microbiological laboratory notebook. This is a repeat observation from our January 8, 2015 and November 10, 2017 inspections.

In your October 14, 2019, response, you stated that you would revise your SOP QC-043 to include steps to follow in case of an initial failing result and require analysts to document the reason for changing a result. However, in your March 31, 2020, response you stated that your original procedure was sufficient despite the fact that your SOP QC-043 BioLumix Microbiological Testing Operation, Cleaning, Calibration and Maintenance instructs analysts to overwrite the original test result so that the audit trail only displays the overwritten result. You failed to address the issue of overwriting original data and having laboratory records that did not include all test results.

In response to this letter, provide the following:

A comprehensive, independent assessment of your laboratory practices, procedures, methods, equipment, documentation, and analyst competencies. Based on this review, provide a detailed plan to remediate and evaluate the effectiveness of your laboratory system.

A complete assessment of documentation systems used throughout your manufacturing and laboratory operations to determine where documentation practices are insufficient. Include a detailed corrective action and preventive action (CAPA) plan that comprehensively remediates your firm’s documentation practices to ensure you retain attributable, legible, complete, original, accurate, contemporaneous records throughout your operation.

2. Your firm failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications, whether or not the batch has already been distributed (21 CFR 211.192).

Your firm failed to perform adequate investigations concerning assay failures in your OTC bisacodyl suppository drug products. For example, you failed to investigate the root cause and identify and perform CAPA for assay failure in bisacodyl suppository lot 261. Also, you did not open investigations for assay failures in bisacodyl lots 491 and 511.

Your response did not provide supporting documentation for your review of out-of-specification (OOS) investigations to identify deficiencies in root cause identification and CAPA. You did not provide systemic corrective actions for your investigation procedures or provide any follow-up to the failing bisacodyl lots.

In response to this letter, provide:

A retrospective, independent review of all OOS results for products currently in the U.S. market and within expiry as of the date of this letter and a report summarizing the findings of the analysis, including the following for each OOS:

o Determine whether the scientific justification and evidence relating to the invalidated OOS result conclusively or inconclusively demonstrates causative laboratory error.

o For investigations that conclusively establish laboratory root cause, provide rationale and ensure that all other laboratory methods vulnerable to the same or similar root cause are identified for remediation.

o For all OOS results found by the retrospective review to have an inconclusive or no root cause identified in the laboratory, include a thorough review of production (e.g., batch manufacturing records, adequacy of the manufacturing steps, suitability of equipment/facilities, variability of raw materials, process capability, deviation history, complaint history, batch failure history). Provide a summary of potential manufacturing root causes for each investigation, and any manufacturing operation improvements.

A comprehensive review and remediation plan for your OOS result investigation systems. The CAPA should include but not be limited to addressing the following:

o Quality unit oversight of laboratory investigations;

o Identification of adverse laboratory control trends;

o Resolution of causes of laboratory variation;

o Initiation of thorough investigations of potential manufacturing causes whenever a laboratory cause cannot be conclusively identified;

o Adequately scoping of each investigation and its CAPA; and,

o Revised OOS investigation procedures with these and other remediations.

3. Your firm failed to follow an adequate written testing program designed to assess the stability characteristics of drug products (21 CFR 211.166(a)).

Your stability data was incomplete and did not demonstrate the quality of your OTC drug products through expiry. For example, your firm did not complete assay, identification, or antimicrobial effectiveness analyses for your (b)(4) stability timepoint for Arctic Relief 4.0% Roll-On Pain Relieving Gel, in accordance with SOP QC-037 Stability Testing Program. The stability report shows a (b)(4) expiry for this product, and the report was signed as “reviewed”. This is a repeat observation from our January 8, 2015, inspection.

Your response stated that the tests were performed and reported but not placed in the final report and approved.

Your response is inadequate because it does not provide the missing data to demonstrate that your drug products met specifications through the labeled expiration period. You also failed to provide your updated stability procedures and include appropriate details on how you would ensure compliance.

In your response, provide:

A comprehensive, independent assessment and CAPA plan to ensure the adequacy of your stability program. Your remediated program should include, but not be limited to:

o Stability indicating methods;

o Stability studies for each drug product in its marketed container-closure system before distribution is permitted;

o An ongoing program in which representative batches of each product are added each year to the program to determine if the shelf-life claim remains valid; and,

o Detailed definition of the specific attributes to be tested at each station (timepoint).

All procedures that describe these and other elements of your remediated stability program.

4. Your firm failed to routinely calibrate, inspect, or check according to a written program designed to assure proper performance of automatic, mechanical, electronic equipment, or other types of equipment, including computers, used in the manufacture, processing, packing, and holding of a drug product (21 CFR 211.68(a)).

Your BioLumix equipment, used for the microbiological analysis of (b)(4) and finished OTC drugs, showed failing fluorescent light calibration results during an internal calibration in May 2019 in sample (b)(4). The annual maintenance report from July 2019 showed failing light values in sample (b)(4). Inadequate equipment calibration is a repeat violation from our November 10, 2017, inspection.

In your response, you stated that (b)(4) was not used to analyze samples following the calibration failure, and you committed to review all calibration reports to identify any reported out of range values. You also committed to update your SOP GE-021 Equipment and Instrument Inventory and Calibration Request Procedure.

This response is inadequate because you did not investigate the failing light values identified during annual maintenance. In addition, your BioLumix audit trail and microbiology laboratory notebooks did not clearly identify sample locations to ensure that samples were analyzed using properly calibrated equipment. You also failed to provide updated procedures that would ensure routine successful equipment calibration and prompt maintenance when calibration failures occur.

In your response, provide your CAPA plan to implement routine, vigilant operations management oversight of equipment. This plan should ensure, among other things, prompt detection of equipment performance issues, effective execution of repairs, adherence to appropriate preventive maintenance schedules, timely technological upgrades to the equipment/facility infrastructure, and improved systems for ongoing management review.

5. Your firm failed to establish laboratory controls that include scientifically sound and appropriate specifications, standards, sampling plans, and test procedures designed to assure that components, drug product containers, closures, in-process materials, labeling, and drug products conform to appropriate standards of identity, strength, quality, and purity (21 CFR 211.160(b)).

Your microbiological test methods used for testing (b)(4), raw materials, and finished products were deficient in that:

Growth promotion studies were not documented or maintained;

Method suitability did not include all finished products to demonstrate the ability to detect microorganisms in a sample; and,

Method validation did not demonstrate that microorganisms can be recovered in samples, if present.

In your October 14, 2019, response, you stated that you would perform a retrospective

validation of the BioLumix methods; however, a protocol was not provided to support

this action.

In your response, provide:

An independent assessment of all test methods used by your firm to ensure they have appropriate instructions, method suitability criteria, and appropriate validation (or verification, for USP compendial methods) to determine whether they are fit for their intended use.

Microbiological testing methods that conform to USP <61> and <62>, which are capable of recovering product bioburden and determine whether any microorganisms are objectionable relative to the product’s intended use, route of administration, and patient population.

A summary of all results obtained from testing retain samples using validated or verified test methods from each batch. If such testing reveals substandard quality drug products, take rapid corrective actions, such as notifying customers and product recalls.

Unapproved New Drug Violations

“HYPERCARE”

“HYPERCARE” is a drug as defined by section 201(g)(1)(B) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 321(g)(1)(B), because it is intended for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease and/or as defined by section 201(g)(1)(C) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 321(g)(1)(C), because it is intended to affect the structure or any function of the body. Specifically, “HYPERCARE” is intended for use as an antiperspirant.

Examples of claims observed on the product label that provide evidence of the intended uses (as defined by 21 CFR 201.128) of the product includes, but may not be limited to, the following:

“Uses. Treats excessive perspiration. Reduces underarm perspiration”

OTC drug products intended for use as antiperspirants, such as “HYPERCARE,” are subject to the Final Rule for Antiperspirant Drug Products for Over-the-Counter Human Use (antiperspirant final rule), see 21 CFR 350. However, this product is not labeled or formulated in accordance with this final rule for the reasons explained below.

“HYPERCARE” is intended for use as an OTC antiperspirant and is labeled to contain the active ingredient aluminum chloride hexahydrate 15% w/v in anhydrous ethyl alcohol (S.D. Alcohol 40). However, the antiperspirant final rule only allows for aluminum chloride up to 15 percent, calculated on the hexahydrate form, to be in an aqueous solution non-aerosol dosage form, see 21 CFR 350.10(a). Therefore, your product that is labeled to contain aluminum chloride hexahydrate in an ethyl alcohol solution does not comply with the above referenced antiperspirant final rule. In addition, for OTC drug products intended for use as antiperspirants, aluminum chloride in an alcoholic solution is not generally recognized as safe and effective, see 310.545(a)(4)(i).

Thus, as formulated and labeled, “HYPERCARE” does not comply with the final rule described above. Furthermore, we are not aware of sufficient evidence to show “HYPERCARE” as formulated and labeled, is generally recognized as safe and effective. Therefore, this product is a new drug within the meaning of section 201(p) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 321(p). As a new drug, “HYPERCARE” may not be legally marketed in the United States absent approval of an application filed in accordance with section 505(a) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 355(a). “HYPERCARE” is not the subject of an FDA-approved application, and therefore, the current marketing of this product violates section 505(a) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 355(a). Introduction or delivery for introduction of such product into interstate commerce is prohibited under section 301(d) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 331(d).

Medical Device Quality System Violations

1. Failure to adequately validate, according to established procedures, a process whose results cannot be fully verified by subsequent inspection and test, as required by 21 CFR 820.75(a).

a. The qualification (IQ, OQ, and PQ) of your firm’s (b)(4) System, which produces (b)(4) used in the manufacture of Sonafine Wound Dressing and Venelex Ointment Wound Dressing, performed under Protocol #IOPQ-013-17, dated July 25, 2018, is not adequate. The qualification does not support that the system produces (b)(4) with quality attributes that the meet the requirements of (b)(4), as required by the protocol. For example:

i. At least eighteen (b)(4) qualification samples analyzed for Total Aerobic Microbial Count (TAMC) and/or S. aureus using your firm’s BioLumix System were flagged as not meeting acceptance criteria. The failed (b)(4) samples were either retested and only the passing results were documented (b)(4) or your firm manually changed the failing results to passing in the BioLumix System (b)(4). Your firm failed to document the original failed test results as deviations, conduct investigations into the source of the failed test results, or document a justification for invalidating the original failed test results.

ii. (b)(4) samples were not tested at the frequency required by the protocol. Protocol #IOPQ-013-17 required (b)(4) samples to be tested for conductivity and Total Organic Carbon (TOC) (b)(4) for at least (b)(4) during Phase I of the requalification; however, your firm only tested for conductivity (b)(4) and Total Organic Carbon (TOC) (b)(4) during Phase 1.

iii. Your firm failed to analyze the source (b)(4) for the (b)(4) System per (b)(4).

b. Your firm’s test methods for the microbial analysis of (b)(4), raw materials, and finished product using the BioLumix System (Equipment ID Lab-043) were not adequately validated. For example:

i. The qualification of the BioLumix System performed under Protocol # IQOQ-008-17, dated June 13, 2017, does not establish that the system is capable of detecting microbial contamination in all product routinely analyzed using the system, including but not limited to Sonafine Wound Dressing and Venelex Ointment Wound Dressing. Furthermore, the qualification does not include a positive control to confirm the system’s ability to detect microorganisms at specified limits.

ii. Your firm failed to conduct growth promotion studies for each lot of media used for microbial analysis on the BioLumix System.

iii. Your firm failed to establish test methods for the speciation of microbial colonies in samples analyzed on the BioLumix System that exceed the acceptance criteria for Total Aerobic Microbial Count (TAMC).

iv. Your firm failed to conduct a hold time study to support storing (b)(4) samples in the refrigerator for more than (b)(4) prior to sample analysis. (b)(4) samples have been stored in the refrigerator for up to (b)(4) days prior to analysis, for example, (b)(4) samples collected on 07/31/2019 and 08/07/2019 were tested on 08/15/2019 after being held in the refrigerator for (b)(4) and (b)(4), respectively.

We reviewed your firm’s response to example “a” in the cite above and conclude the adequacy cannot be determined at this time. The response indicates that after the inspection your firm made significant modifications to the (b)(4) system and that the system will be requalified. Objective evidence that the (b)(4) system has been requalified was not provided. We acknowledge that your firm is using purchased (b)(4) until the qualification is complete; however, you failed to provide product details for the purchased (b)(4) to demonstrate the product meets required specifications.

We reviewed your firm’s response to example “b” in the cite above and have determined that it is not adequate. The response indicates that your firm plans to analyze (b)(4) samples using USP methods that will be verified in your laboratory and that you will only use the BioLumix System for samples that require rapid microbial analysis, such as cleaning swabs and environmental monitoring. A draft verification protocol for the test method was submitted with your response dated November 15, 2019; however, a final protocol and final verification test report were not provided. Regarding test methods for the microbial analysis of finished product, your response indicates that you will perform a retrospective validation of the BioLumix System to include the ability to detect microbial growth in product matrices; however, no objective evidence requalification of the BioLumix System was completed or other test methods for the detection of microbial growth in product matrices was provided. Regarding speciation of colonies, your response indicates that samples with positive microbial growth will be sent to your contracted microbiology lab for speciation and that you will track any identified pathogens; however, updated procedures that establish this requirement were not provided. Regarding holding time, your response indicates that the procedure QA-035 “Outside and In-house Testing of (b)(4) Samples at Tarmac Product Inc” was updated to include a process for handling (b)(4) samples that cannot be tested within (b)(4); however, an updated procedure was not provided for review.

2. Failure to establish and maintain procedures to control product that does not conform to specified requirements, as required by 21 CFR 820.90.

For example:

a. OOS Investigation Reports (QC-017.01) were not initiated to document and investigate at least four (b)(4) samples analyzed using your BioLumix System that exceeded the established acceptance criteria for Total Aerobic Microbial Count (TAMC) (b)(4), and (b)(4) and/or Total Mold and Yeasts (TYMC) (b)(4) as required by the procedure QC-017 “Handling of Out-of-Specification “OOS” Investigation” Rev. 01. Instead, your firm retested duplicate samples and only documented the passing test results.

b. Confirmation tests were not conducted for at least seventeen (b)(4) samples (b)(4) and one finished product sample (Venelex, Lot 0252) that were flagged as failing established acceptance criteria for Total Aerobic Microbial Count (TAMC) and/or S. aureus in the BioLumix System as required by the procedure QC-043 “BioLumix Microbiological Testing, Operation, Cleaning, Calibration and Maintenance” Rev. 02. Instead your firm manually changed the results to passing in the system without documenting a valid justification for invalidating the original failing test result.

We reviewed your firm’s response to this observation and conclude the adequacy cannot be determined at this time. The response indicates that the procedures QA-035 “Outside and In-house Testing of (b)(4) Samples at Tarmac Product Inc and QC-043 “BioLumix Microbial Testing Operation, Cleaning, Calibration and Maintenance” will be modified to provide clearer instruction and documentation requirements for failed microbial test results; however, updated procedures were not provided.

3. Failure to establish and maintain procedures for design verification to confirm that design output meets the design input requirements, as required by 21 CFR 820.30(f).

Stability Protocol, ST-001-18 does not support a 2-year shelf-life for Sonafine Wound Dressing. For example,

a. Your firm failed to perform the microbiological tests for Sonafine Wound Dressing at the (b)(4) accelerated time-point ((b)(4) shelf life equivalent) as required by the protocol. Deviation DEV-19-002 was initiated to address the missing tests; however, the impact of not performing the microbial tests was not evaluated. Three lots of distributed Sonafine Wound Dressing (Lot numbers 0242, 0292, 0373) were issued a (b)(4) expiration date based on the accelerated stability study.

b. Your firm failed to perform the Antimicrobial Effectiveness Testing for Sonafine Wound Dressing at the (b)(4) real-time time-point as required by the protocol.

We reviewed your firm’s response to this observation and conclude the adequacy cannot be determined at this time. The response indicates that your firm updated the procedure QC-037 “Stability Testing Program” and appointed a “Stability Coordinator” to manage stability studies. The response also indicates your firm reviewed all completed stability studies conducted and that a CAPA was drafted to address any missing data. However, updated procedures and objective evidence showing the review of stability data was not provided.

4. Failure to establish and maintain design change procedures, as required by 21 CFR 820.30(i).

For example:

a. Your firm manages design changes through the procedure GE-002 “Change Control Procedure” Rev. 02. This procedure is inadequate as it does not provide instructions for the identification, documentation, validation or where appropriate verification, review and approval of design changes before their implementation.

b. Your firm made design changes to Venelex Ointment Wound Dressing without validating (or verifying where appropriate) the change before implementation. For example, your firm approved changes to finished device specifications (b)(4) and (b)(4) for Total Aerobic Microbial Count (TAMC) and Total Mold and Yeasts (TYMC) through Change Control Form CCF-024-18 and CCF-025-18 on January 26, 2018 and to the finished device specification (b)(4) for viscosity through CCF-159-18 on November 12, 2018. These design changes were not verified and/or validated.

c. Your firm made design changes to (b)(4), which is a raw material used in the manufacture of Sonafine Wound Dressing and Venelex Ointment Wound Dressing, without validating (or verifying where appropriate) the change before implementation. Your firm approved changes to raw material specification (b)(4) for Total Aerobic Microbial Count (TAMC) and Total Mold and Yeasts (TYMC) through Change Control Form CCF-167-18 on July 12, 2018. These design changes were not verified and/or validated.

We reviewed your firm’s response and have determined that it is not adequate. The response indicates that the only specifications for Sonafine Wound Dressing and Venelex Ointment Wound Dressing that your firm would update are the (b)(4) and that any changes to these specifications would be controlled under your labeling change policy. This statement is not accurate. As noted in examples “b” and “c” in the cite above, our investigator identified changes your firm made to the finished device and raw material specifications for these medical devices. The response also indicates that your firm retained a consultant to review and revise your procedures to assure compliance with 21 CFR 820; however, you did not provide objective evidence that design control procedures, including procedures for managing design changes, have been established. Furthermore, you do not describe or commit to remediating the deficient design change records identified during the inspection, including an assessment of potential risk associated with product manufactured according to the unvalidated/unverified design changes, or a retrospective review of your specification changes to ensure additional design change violations do not exist.

Regarding your response to example “b” in the cite above. In the response you state that there is no requirement for setting a limit or testing for microbiological testing for topical dressing medical devices. This statement is not accurate. Specifications, including but not limited to microbiological limits, should be established during the design development process for wound dressing medical devices and any changes to device specifications must be documented and implemented through an established design control process.

5. Failure to ensure that all equipment used in the manufacturing process meets specified requirements, as required by 21 CFR 820.70(g).

For example:

a. Your firm failed to demonstrate that the (b)(4) cabinet (b)(4) retrospectively added to the BioLumix System (Equipment ID Lab-043) is able to produce valid test results and that the test results are reported to the correct

computer files. The qualification of the cabinet, summarized in document # AD-002-18, dated April 26, 2018, only includes temperature and optical instrument calibration.

b. Your firm failed to ensure temperature data from the (b)(4) Incubator (equipment ID Lab-033) used to incubate microbial samples prior to processing on the BioLumix System is recorded and maintained. During the inspection, your firm’s management discovered the battery in the data logger failed and, as a result, the temperature data between July 26, 2019 and September 19, 2019 was not recorded. Furthermore, your firm’s management was unable to locate temperature data prior to February 5, 2019.

c. Your firm failed to qualify the (b)(4) (equipment ID M-013) prior to using it in production. The unqualified (b)(4) was used in the manufacture of Sonafine Wound Dressing, Lot #0242.

We reviewed your firm’s response to example “a” in the cite above and conclude the adequacy cannot be determined at this time. Your response indicates that you qualified (b)(4) in accordance with “IQOQPQ-012-19”. However, objective evidence demonstrating the qualification is complete was not provided.

We reviewed your firm’s response to example “b” in the cite above and have determined that it is not adequate. The response indicates that the procedure GE-021 “Equipment and Instrument Inventory and Calibration Request Procedure” was updated to require the data recorder’s battery to be replaced (b)(4); however, a copy of the updated procedure was not provided. Furthermore, you do not describe or commit to a review of your preventive maintenance system to ensure additional violations do not exist. The response also indicates that some of the temperature data prior to February 5, 2019 was located after the inspection; however, you did not describe what measures were taken to prevent data from being misfiled in the future.

We reviewed your firm’s response to example “c” in the cite above and have determined that it is not adequate. Verification report “IQOQPQR-005-19” submitted with the response dated November 15, 2019 does not include an approved protocol defining the qualification procedure and acceptance criteria and does not include raw data demonstrating acceptance criteria was met. The response also indicates that your firm conducted a review to determine what additional manufacturing equipment has not been qualified; however, you did not provide objective evidence showing this review is complete and equipment identified during the review was qualified as required. Furthermore, you do not describe or commit to a retrospective review of manufacturing records to determine if any additional finished product was manufactured using unqualified equipment and any potential adverse effects the unqualified equipment may have on product quality.

6. Failure to establish and maintain calibration procedures which include specific directions and limits for accuracy and precision, and when accuracy and precision limits are not met, there are provisions for remedial action to reestablish the limits and to evaluate whether there was any adverse effect on the device’s quality, as required by 21 CFR 820.72(b).

Specifically, your firm failed to take remedial action to reestablish the limits and to evaluate whether there was any adverse effect on product quality following failed calibration of your firm’s BioLumix System. The annual calibration performed on July 18, 2019 and the internal calibrations performed on May 1, 2019 and May 3, 2019 of the BioLumix System indicate florescence values for (b)(4) are below the required (b)(4) CCFLs as defined by your procedure QC-043 “BioLumix Microbial Testing Operation, Cleaning, Calibration and Maintenance”, Rev. 02. No investigation was initiated to determine potential effects on product quality as a result of the failed calibration and adequate remedial action was not taken to ensure (b)(4) is not used for fluorescence assays.

We reviewed your firm’s response and have determined that it is not adequate. The response indicates that your firm will update the procedure GE-021 “Equipment and Instrument Inventory and Calibration Request Procedure” to include the assessment of calibration failures; however, updated procedures were not provided to review. We acknowledge your firm sent (b)(4) to the manufacturer for repair; however, you do not describe or commit to conducting an investigation to evaluate potential adverse effects on raw material and finished product quality from using the out-of-calibration equipment. The response also indicates that your firm will conduct a retrospective review of equipment calibration to ensure additional violations do not exist; however, objective evidence showing the review of calibration records was not provided.

7. Failure to establish and maintain procedures for corrective and preventive action (CAPA), as required by 21 CFR 820.100(a).

For example, your firm’s CAPA procedure QA-014 "Handling of Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA)", Rev. 01, does not include the requirements for analyzing quality data, including but not limited to out-of-specifications (OOSs), deviations, investigations, complaints, internal and external audits, returned product, rework, production operations, and environmental and cleaning control records, to identify existing and potential causes of nonconforming product, or other quality problems, using appropriate statistical methodology where necessary.

We reviewed your firm’s response and have determined that it is not adequate. A draft CAPA procedure was submitted with your response dated November 15, 2019; however, a final procedure was not provided and the draft CAPA procedure does not describe how you will perform analyses of quality data. Furthermore, you do not commit to analyzing previous quality data to determine if additional CAPAs should have been opened.

CGMP Consultant Recommended

Because you failed to correct repeat violations, we strongly recommend engaging a consultant qualified as set forth in 21 CFR 211.34 to assist your firm in meeting CGMP requirements. Your use of a consultant does not relieve your firm’s obligation to comply with CGMP. Your firm’s executive management remains responsible for resolving all deficiencies and systemic flaws to ensure ongoing CGMP compliance.

Conclusion

The violations cited in this letter are not intended to be an all-inclusive list of violations that exist at your facility. It is your firm’s responsibility to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations administered by FDA. The specific violations noted in this letter and in the Inspectional Observations, FDA 483, issued at the close of the inspection may be symptomatic of serious problems in your firm’s manufacturing and quality management systems. You are responsible for investigating and determining the causes of these violations and for preventing their recurrence or the occurrence of other violations.

Correct the violations cited in this letter promptly. Failure to promptly correct these violations may result in regulatory action without further notice including, without limitation, seizure and injunction, and civil money penalties. Unresolved violations in this warning letter may also prevent other Federal agencies from awarding contracts. Additionally, should FDA determine that you have Quality System regulation violations that are reasonably related to premarket approval applications for Class III devices, such devices will not be approved until the violations have been corrected.

FDA may also withhold approval of requests for export certificates and approval of pending new drug applications or supplements listing your facility as a supplier or manufacturer until the above violations are corrected. We may re-inspect to verify that you have completed your corrective actions. Also, should FDA determine that your devices do not meet the requirements of the Act, requests for Certificates to Foreign Governments (CFG) may not be granted. If you believe that your products are not in violation of the Act, please respond to FDA with your reasoning and any supporting information for our consideration.

After you receive this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days. Specify what you have done since our inspection to correct your violations and to prevent their recurrence. Include documentation of the corrections and/or corrective actions (which must address systemic problems) that your firm has taken. If your firm’s planned corrections and/or corrective actions will occur over time, please include a timetable for implementation of those activities. If you cannot complete corrective actions within 15 working days, state your reasons for delay and your schedule for completion. Your firm’s response should be comprehensive and address all violations included in this Warning Letter. Send your electronic reply to ORAPharm2Responses@fda.hhs.gov and ORADevices2FirmResponse@fda.hhs.gov.

Please identify your response with CMS 595993.

If you have questions related to pharmaceuticals, please contact Compliance Officer Mark Rivero at 504-846-6103 or Mark.Rivero@fda.hhs.gov.

If you have questions related to medical devices, please contact Compliance Officer Mary Millner at 615-366-7978 or Mary.Millner@fda.hhs.gov.

Sincerely,

/S/

Monica R. Maxwell

Program Division Director

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations,

Division II

/S/

Blake Bevill, MS

Program Division Director

Office of Medical Device and Radiological Health

Operations, Division II - Central