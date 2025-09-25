MINUTE SUITES OPENS ITS FIRST LOCATION AT NEWARK AIRPORT TERMINAL C

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minute Suites, the award-winning airport brand providing private suites for travelers, has opened its first location inside Newark’s Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Terminal C near Gate 125. This location is part of the Minute Suites Express brand which will be open 24 hours and offers travelers private, flexible spaces to work, relax or recharge before their flight. There will be seven suites and a shower facility.

With this new location, Minute Suites now operates 17 locations across U.S. airports providing a comfortable, functional solution for travelers with each suite including a desk, desk chair, additional seating, private internet access, multiple recharging ports, Alexa, and a Smart TV.

“We are excited to bring our service for the first time to the travelers at EWR, which is a major United hub like the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston where we also operate a location” Minute Suites Co-Founder and Director Daniel Solomon says. “We look forward to working with United Airlines in EWR’s Terminal C to best serve their passengers.”

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Minute Suites at Newark Liberty International Airport. This Traveler’s Retreat offers passengers a comfortable environment to rest, relax, or work while awaiting their flight. Located in Terminal C, the location includes seven private suites and hot shower facilities to enhance the passenger experience” Dina Miller, Vice President of Property Management.

Minute Suites have a minimum stay of one-hour with additional 15-minute increments available for purchase. An overnight flat rate is also available. Many locations feature a shower service, which can be reserved separately in 30-minute increments.

To book a reservation, visit www.minutesuites.com/reservations

About Minute Suites:

In 2008, Minute Suites LLC created a healthier way for people to travel. Minute Suites is the first company in North America to provide private suites inside security at airports where travelers can nap, relax, or work. The development of this unique passenger service has resulted in many industry awards, including Best Passenger Service Amenity. In 2023, Minute Suites was named by Transportation Review as a Top 10 Airport Management Services Provider. For more information, visit www.minutesuites.com.

