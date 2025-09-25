DR. ROMENA KIRYAKOUS SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Romena Kiryakous will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Romena Kiryakous, PsyD, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with IAOTP is an honor; only a few women are chosen each year based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Kiryakous will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, “We are honored to have Romena as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman.”With more than two decades of experience in the behavioral health industry, Dr. Kiryakous has built a legacy as a pioneering force in autism care and mental health innovation. She is the Founder and CEO of Genesis Behavior Center, Inc., a highly regarded pediatric behavioral health organization committed to transforming the lives of children with autism and other complex developmental conditions. Through individualized, evidence-based care, Genesis has become a trusted name among families seeking meaningful progress for their children.In addition to her clinical leadership, Dr. Kiryakous is the Founder and CEO of FirstPath Inc., an innovative behavioral health platform gaining recognition across healthcare and education. FirstPath equips clinicians, educators, and families with real-time data tracking, treatment planning, and parent engagement tools. It also integrates Electroencephalogram (EEG) insights, allowing providers to monitor brainwave activity alongside behavioral progress. With features such as ABA-aligned domains, live dashboards, and voice-interactive avatars for children, FirstPath is redefining early intervention and is already positioned for nationwide and global impact.Dr. Kiryakous has pioneered the use of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) to enhance performance and resilience among first responders—police officers, firefighters, and 911 dispatchers—as well as individuals struggling with anxiety, stress, and related conditions. By targeting brainwave imbalances linked to focus, executive functioning, and emotional regulation, TMS has already shown potential to sharpen decision-making, reduce anxiety, and strengthen resilience under pressure. also, ahead, she envisions a bold future for neurotechnology not only in public service but also in corporate wellness and justice reform, where TMS could transform workplace performance and create groundbreaking new pathways for rehabilitation.Dr. Kiryakous also sees transformational applications of TMS in corporate America, where workplace stress and burnout undermine productivity. Her initiatives aim to integrate TMS as a wellness and optimization tool to help employees sharpen their focus, reduce fatigue, and sustain higher levels of creativity and performance.One powerful example of this vision came when Dr. Kiryakous worked with a 15-year-old in the juvenile justice system who was referred for treatment through the court. Throughout his program, FirstPath Software tracked live data on his progress—monitoring focus, emotional regulation, and decision-making skills every step of the way to ensure success. After completing TMS sessions, the young man showed remarkable improvement, and Dr. Kiryakous later offered him an opportunity to work at Genesis’s corporate office. This experience became a turning point—not only for him, but as proof of what can happen when decision-makers invest in giving young people a second chance. Dr. Kiryakous believes that with tools like TMS and FirstPath innovative software, leaders across the justice system can redirect countless young lives toward stability and success, breaking the cycle of incarceration.As an entrepreneur, Dr. Kiryakous also leads Genesis Franchising, expanding autism treatment services into new markets while ensuring consistent outcomes and high-quality care.At Genesis Behavior Center, Inc., Dr. Kiryakous established a nationally respected model of care rooted in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and driven by innovation. The center integrates evidence-based methodologies with advanced technologies to deliver precise, individualized treatment programs. This approach focuses on measurable outcomes in communication, behavior regulation, and daily functioning—ensuring that every child receives targeted interventions that lead to meaningful progress.Dr. Kiryakous holds a Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) from The University of Arizona Global Campus. She also completed all coursework for a Ph.D. in Psychology at the University of the Rockies, achieving All But Dissertation (ABD) status. Earlier in her academic journey, she earned a Master of Arts in Psychology from Arizona and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from California State University, East Bay. These academic accomplishments laid the foundation for her lifelong dedication to serving children with autism and advancing innovative models of care.Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Kiryakous has received numerous awards and accolades, earning international recognition for her contributions to psychology and behavioral health. She has been selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 and will also be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, she and her team will be honored at the IAOTP Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, where she will also be recognized as Top Doctor of the Year in Psychology 2025.Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Kiryakous credits her success to perseverance, strong work ethic, divine guidance, and the mentors who supported her along the way. Outside of her professional work, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking forward, she hopes to inspire and empower the next generation of professionals entering the field, while remaining grounded in faith and purpose.For more information, please visit:ABOUT IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's most distinguished professionals across various industries. Members are selected based on leadership, expertise, and contributions to their fields.IAOTP provides its members with opportunities for collaboration, professional recognition, and influence. Thousands of top professionals worldwide have been honored by IAOTP, helping them expand their credibility and reach.For more information, visit: www.iaotp.com

