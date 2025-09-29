Alicia’s Mexican Grille Recognized as a Popular Destination for Authentic Mexican Flavors in Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When David Herrera opened the first Alicia’s Mexican Grille in 2006, he named it after his wife, Alicia, as a tribute to family and tradition. Nearly twenty years later, the restaurant has become a recognized destination for authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex flavors in Houston, known for its fajitas, fresh ingredients, and family-centered atmosphere From the beginning, Herrera emphasized quality and authenticity. Signature dishes, including the restaurant’s well-known beef fajitas made with Certified Angus Beef —a designation achieved by only a small percentage of beef in the United States—reflect that commitment.“What has always mattered most to us is serving food we are proud of and treating every guest like family,” said Herrera. “That combination of freshness, Tex-Mex flavors, and hospitality continues to guide us today.”Family has remained central to the restaurant’s culture. Guests often see members of the Herrera family working in the dining room or greeting tables, a tradition that has helped shape the welcoming and family-centered atmosphere Alicia’s is known for. The restaurant’s motto, “La Familia,” reflects this ongoing mission to create a sense of community for visitors.The success of Alicia’s Mexican Grille eventually led the Herrera family to open additional restaurants in Cypress, each with its own specialty but the same dedication to quality. These include Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood, Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, and Galiana’s Tex Mex & Agave Bar.Together, these concepts have contributed to the Herreras’ growing role in Houston’s dining scene, but Alicia’s remains at the heart of the family’s story. Over the years, the restaurant has hosted countless community milestones and family gatherings, reinforcing its place in local tradition.Alicia’s Mexican Grille operates locations in Houston, Cypress, Katy, and Spring, serving guests across Greater Houston, including Tomball, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Pearland, and surrounding neighborhoods. More information and menus are available at www.aliciasmexicangrille.com

Alicia's Mexican Grille

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.